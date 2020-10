Nevada freshman Tori Meinecke is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Meinecke became the first runner for the Nevada girls’ cross country program to qualify for state since the girls began running 5-kilometer distances after placing 14th at the Class 3A qualifying meet in Pella Oct. 20. Meinecke completed the course in 20 minutes, 23.88 seconds to punch her ticket to Fort Dodge.