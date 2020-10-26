Cubs can’t keep up with No. 2 Cowgirls: Nevada ends season with loss in regional semifinals

CLARION - Nevada put up a good fight in all three sets against No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the Class 3A regional semifinals Oct. 20, but the Cubs didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the Cowgirls.

Nevada was swept by scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-17. The Cubs finished the season with a 21-16 record.

Nevada played well defensively, putting up 18.3 digs per set and totaling 12 blocks. But the Cubs struggled with their attack all night.

For the match Nevada had 24 kills, but 21 attack errors for a kill-efficiency rate of just 2.9 percent. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows recorded 37 kills against 15 errors, finishing with a 19-percent efficiency rate.

The Cubs also failed to get points directly off of their serves, going the entire match without an ace.

Sydney Mosinski had seven kills, Lily Goos six, Shelbi Hazlitt five and Hannah Thomsen and Maddie Dunham three apiece for Nevada. Mosinski also delivered three blocks, Goos seven digs and one block, Hazlitt three blocks and two assists, Thomsen two blocks and one assist and dig apiece and Dunham 13 digs and three blocks.

Katelyn Kingsbury had 22 assists and nine digs at setter for the Cubs. Ellie Gray came up with 17 digs in the back row, Erin Coogler six and Aubrey Gibson one.

Morgan Middleton decimated the Cubs with 25 kills for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Alaina Friesleben handed out 30 assists and added 12 digs for the Cowgirls, who improved to 26-2.