C-N ends season with loss to AGWSR

ACKLEY - The Colo-NESCO volleyball team never got on track against AGWSR in a season-ending loss to the Cougars during the first round of Class 1A regional play Oct. 19.

The Royals were swept by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-8. They finished the season with a 2-21 record.

Colo-NESCO had eight kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace in the loss. AGWSR finished with 28 kills, 36 digs, five blocks and 15 aces.

Jenna Hill had four kills and one dig and block apiee, Ayvarie Bappe two kills and one block and dig apiece and Sophia Piziali and Mary Bower one kill each for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Izabell Voelker handed out eight assists, McKenzie Niemeyer recorded two digs and one ace and Megan Hulshizer came up with one dig for the Royals.

Brynn Smith had 10 kills and digs apiece, Taylor Sperfslage seven kills and four aces and Alayna Hunt seven aces and five digs for AGWSR.