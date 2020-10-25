C-N’s Reischauer places 13th in boys’ race at 1A qualifying meet

GUTHRIE CENTER - The Colo-NESCO boys just missed out on advancing a runner to state at the Class 1A qualifying meet in Guthrie Center Friday.

Royal senior Jacob Reischauer came within five seconds of qualifying for state. The top 10 runners and top two teams advance to state in 1A and Reischauer placed 13th in the boys’ race.

Reischauer’s 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 41.27 seconds was just 4.83 seconds behind the 10th-place and final qualifying time by East Marshall’s Hunter Hughlette.

But despite coming up a tad short Royal head coach Tony Stalzer was proud of his effort and that of all his runners both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

“The kids ran hard and we had really good times today,” Stalzer said. “The improvement is all I could ask of the kids.”

The Colo-NESCO boys placed eighth out of 13 teams with exactly 200 points. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the meet with 48 points, East Marshall was second with 73 as the other team to qualify for state.

Ryan Wonders placed 27th in 20:17.14 as the second Royal to finish the boys’ race. Ben Rouse came in 48th at 20:49.48, Alex Rouse 53rd at 21:07.89 and Drew Banks 58th in 21:21.09 to complete the scoring for Colo-NESCO.

Chevy Dunlap ran a 21:29.20 to take 61st as the sixth Royal runner to finish. Brad Thomas also ran varsity, taking 79th in 22:58.29.

Tri-Center’s Brett McGee, ranked 29th in 1A, won the boys’ individual title at the meet with a time of 17:29.41. ACGC’s Trevin Suhr, ranked 21st, was second in 17:29.41.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO placed 12th with 274 points. ACGC also won the girls’ championship with 51 points and Montezuma was the other team to qualify with 78 points.

Callie Kohlwes was the first runner for the Colo-NESCO girls to cross the finish line. Kohlwes finished with a 5k time of 24:21.87 to place 35th.

Hannah Jamison came in 54th at 25:33.08 and freshman Annabelle Nessa stepped up with a 64th-place time of 26:35.44. Katie Spalding was right behind Nessa in 65th place with a 26:53.78 showing and Sarah Brinkman also scored points with a 69th-place time of 27:38.04.

Maia Lundquist came in 73rd at 28:09.60 and Mea Skinner was 85th in 33:37.85.

Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge, rated 13th, won the girls’ race in 19:56.98. ACGC’s Rylee Sloss, ranked eighth, was second in 20:33.67.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. ACGC 51 points, 2. Montezuma 98, 3. Collins-Maxwell 106, 4. Tri-Center 115, 5. Lynnville-Sully 133, 6. East Marshall 156, 7. Pleasantville 180, 8. Baxter 180, 9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 236, 10. Grand View Christian 250, 11. Cam 256, 12. Colo-NESCO 274, 13. Colfax-Mingo 374.

Boys: 1. ACGC 48 , 2. East Marshall 73, 3. IKM 80, 4. Tri-Center 104, 5. Montezuma 174, 6. Grand View Christian 192, 7. Collins-Maxwell 196, 8. Colo-NESCO 200, 9. Lynnville-Sully 204, 10. Colfax-Mingo 248, 11. Cam 298, 12. Pleasantville 302, 13. Baxter 388.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 35. Callie Kohlwes, 24:21.87; 54. Hannah Jamison, 25:33.08; 64. Annabelle Nessa, 26:35.44; 65. Katie Spalding, 26:53.78; 69. Sarah Brinkman, 27:38.04; 73. Maia Lundquist, 28:09.60; 85. Mea Skinner, 33:37.85.

Boys: 13. Jacob Reischauer, 18:41.27; 37. Ryan Wonders, 20:07.14; 48. Ben Rouse, 20:49.48; 53. Alex Rouse, 21:07.89; 58. Drew Banks, 21:21.09; 61. Chevy Dunlap, 21:29.20; 79. Brad Thomas, 22:58.29.