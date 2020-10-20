Cubs trounce Trojans in regional quarterfinals: Nevada upsets Gilbert in triangular

NEVADA - Nevada had no problems with West Marshall in the Class 3A regional volleyball quarterfinals Monday at the Nevada High School Field House.

The Cubs completed an undefeated home season by sweeping the Trojans in decisive fashion to advance to the regional semifinals.

Nevada dominated the first set by a 25-13 score. They were even more impressive in the next two - winning by scores of 25-9 and 25-11.

Cub head coach Jonny Sneiderman loved the balance his team showed on Monday.

“They were starting to send blockers in different directions and we were able to utilize our full team, rather than just one player,” Sneidermann said. “That was really cool to have that diversity in the lineup.”

Lily Goos led the way with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces and blocks apiece.

“It’s been really fun playing with this team and being able to step up with such amazing girls on the court,” Goos said. “The passers really help me get those hits down.”

Hannah Thomsen had eight kills and Sydney Mosinski and Maddie Dunham six kills and blocks apiece. Shelbi Hazlitt struggled early, but came on in the third set to record five kills and blocks apiece.

“The first two sets I was struggling with my timing,” Hazlitt said. “I was going way too quick and was a little too close to the net. Jonny told me to slow it down and get confident. I slowed it down and that helped a lot in that third set.”

Katelyn Kingsbury did an outstanding job running the Cub attack and she also led the team 12 digs on defense.

“My goal was to get hitters opportunities to get kills,” Kingsbury said.

Ellie Gray joined Goos in picking up 10 digs. Dunham added six and Erin Coogler four.

Aubrey Gibson was the top server for Nevada with an impressive seven aces. Coogler added three and Goos two.

The victory followed up a Cub sweep of a triangular at Carlisle to close out the regular season on Oct. 13. Nevada swept Carlisle and defeated a Gilbert team ranked ninth in 4A.

The win over West Marshall put Nevada’s win streak at four.

“It’s a positive wave,” Sneidermann said. “I’ll take it right now.”

Nevada improved to 20-15 with the win.

CARLISLE - Nevada ended the regular season with a needed lift by defeating Raccoon River Conference champion Gilbert and sweeping Carlisle in a triangular Oct. 13.

The Cubs beat Gilbert, the ninth-ranked team in Class 4A, in three sets to avenge an earlier loss to the Tigers. They came back from a 21-19 loss in the first set to dominate the second, 21-9, then keep just enough of an edge to win the rally game, 16-14.

Gilbert had three more kills, 26-23, but Nevada held a 17.3 to 6.3-percent edge in efficiency. The Cubs also had seven aces on 96-percent accuracy serving the ball compared to Gilbert’s three aces and 93-percent accuracy.

Lily Goos had 10 digs, four kills, two blocks and one ace and Katelyn Kingsbury 18 assists, eight digs, two kills one block and one ace for Nevada in the win. Shelbi Hazlitt finished with six kills and two blocks, Sydney Mosinski four kills and one block and dig apiece and Maddie Dunham five digs and four kills.

Hannah Thomsen added three kills and digs apiece plus two blocks. Erin Coogle tacked on nine digs and one ace, Ellie Gray seven digs and two aces and Aubrey Gibson two aces.

Erin Bathie tallied 13 digs and six kills and Thea Rotto seven kills, three blocks and two aces for Gilbert.

Nevada swept past Carlisle by scores of 21-13 and 21-17. The Cubs recorded 16 kills on 22.2-percent efficiency and averaged 11 digs per set.

Mosinski finished with five kills and two blocks, Thomsen five kills, Goos four kills, three digs and two blocks and Dunham two kills, three digs and one block versus the Wildcats. Gray led Nevada in digs with nine and she also came up with one block.