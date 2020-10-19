Poor second half dooms Royals against Warriors: Colo-NESCO falls in playoff first round, 64-21

VICTOR - The Colo-NESCO football team outplayed H-L-V for a little over a quarter, but fell apart in the second half during the first round of 8-man playoffs Friday.

The Royals were outscored 34-0 in the second half in falling by a 64-21 score.

Colo-NESCO actually led 21-14 early in the second quarter. Andrew Tschantz caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Cutler just 17 seconds into the game and Andrew Grover had touchdown runs of 12 and 22 yards, the latter breaking a 14-14 tie three minutes into the second quarter.

“We had some gutsy plays with a big pass play to start our scoring,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “We also recovered an onside kick. We were really doing well in the first half.”

But HLV went in front 30-21 at the half after a 22-yard Marcus Kolesar touchdown run and 56-yard punt return by Ethan Kupka.

Colo-NESCO could get nothing going in the second half and Kolesar took over for the Warriors on offense. Kolesar had scoring runs from 29, 3 and 25 yards out in the third quarter and a 9-yard scoring tote in the fourth.

Kupka added a touchdown run in the third quarter to help H-L-V blow the game open in the second half.

“The second half, unfortunately, was a different story,” Nessa said. “H-L-V made some good adjustments we just couldn’t keep up with.”

Kolesar ran for 207 yards and Kupka had 115 yards rushing and 58 passing to help the Warriors improve to 5-3 heading into the second round of the playoffs.

Colo-NESCO ended its season with a 2-6 record.

“I want to say that it has been an honor to coach here at Colo-NESCO this season and we will really miss this senior class,” Nessa said. “They are great leaders and even better people. I wish them the best of luck in their future seasons this school year and as they enter the next chapter of their lives. I also really appreciate the underclassmen and all they did to make our team as successful as possible.”

Grover ran for 135 yards on 23 carries and Tschantz made three catches for 81 yards. Cutler was 5 of 11 for 83 yards passing, Brandon Roberts tacked on 47 yards rushing and Kaleb Gray ran for 21 yards for the Royals.

Nathan Oler led the Royal defense with 10 tackles, including nine solo stops. Parker Ryan recorded 8.5 tackles, Roberts seven, Grover 5.5 and Tschantz five.

HLV 64, Colo-NESCO 21

CN 14 7 0 0 - 21

HLV 14 16 27 7 - 64

Scoring

First quarter

CN - Andrew Tschantz 58 pass from Kenny Cutler (Ephram Muntz kick), 11:43.

HLV - Ethan Kupka 2 run (run failed), 8:22.

CN - Andrew Grover 12 run (Muntz kick), 6:03.

HLV - Marcus Kolesar 2 run (Kupka run), 0:23.

Second quarter

CN - Grover 22 run (Muntz kick), 9:01.

HLV - Kolesar 22 run (Kupka run), 6:10.

HLV - Kupka 56 punt return (Kolesar run), 3:34.

Third quarter

HLV - Kolesar 29 run (run failed), 10:19.

HLV - Kolesar 3 run (Kupka run), 4:08.

HLV - Kolesar 25 run (run failed), 1:54.

HLV - Kupka 12 run (Kaleb Sternhagen run), 0:42.

Fourth quarter

HLV - Kolesar 9 run (Sternhagen kick), 5:31.

Team statistics C-N HLV

Rushes-yards 57-225 44-353

Passing 5-11-1 5-6-0

Passing yards 83 58

Total yards 308 411

Fumbles lost 0 0

Punts-average 2-26.5 1-40.0

Individual statistics

Rushing: CN - Andrew Grover 23-135, Brandon Roberts 12-47, Kaleb Gray 8-21, Andrew Tschantz 2-12, Kenny Cutler 12-10. HLV - Marcus Kolesar 18-207, Ethan Kupka 17-115, Beau York 6-40, Max Henstorf 1-(-1), Brayen Shaull 2-(-8).

Passing: CN - Cutler 5-11-1-83. HLV - 5-6-0-58.

Receiving: CN - Tschantz 3-81, Gray 1-2, Parker Ryan 1-0. HLV - York 3-33, Shaull 1-16, Sternhagen 1-9.

Tackles: CN - Nathan Oler 10, Ryan 8.5, Roberts 7, Grover 5.5, Tschantz 5. HLV - Kupka 10.5, York 9, Kolesar 8, Donavin Kruse 6.5, Shawn Blankenship 5.5.

Sacks: CN - Tanner Ingle. HLV - York.

Interceptions: HLV - Kruse.