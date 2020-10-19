Nevada overwhelms Perry in playoff opener: Cubs advance to second round with 69-6 victory

NEVADA - Nevada didn’t mess around versus Perry in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs Friday at Cub Stadium.

The Cubs put the overmatched Bluejays away by the end of the first quarter, exploding for six touchdowns over the 12-minute stretch on their way to a lopsided 69-6 victory.

“We came out and executed at a high level,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “I was happy with our team staying engaged from start to finish. It was fun to see our underclassmen step up and make plays.”

With starting running back Caden Jones being held out with an injury several young backs got a chance to shine against Perry.

Seth Brown scored touchdowns on his only two carries of the game in the first quarter and Drew Robinson had scoring runs of 49 and 27 yards in the second quarter. Gavin Melohn also had a touchdown run in the first quarter.

Jones ended up with 118 yards rushing on just 10 carries. Brown ran for 34 yards on his two attempts and Melohn had 21 yards on three rushes.

Back-up quarterback Noah Mills ran for 41 yards on 13 carries and completed 3 of 4 passes for 43 yards. Colin Memmer picked up 31 yards and one touchdown rushing, Sam Steele ran for a touchdown and Cooper Bovee had one carry for 17 yards.

Starting quarterback Blake Bottorf completed all four of his passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Ayden Rhodes made a 34-yard touchdown reception, Caeden DaSilva had two catches for 23 yards and a score, Steele and Holden Fry each made one 15-yard grab, Grant Higgins and Sam Betting tallied one 13-yard reception apiece and Bovee had one catch for six yards.

The Cub defense also got in on the scoring act. Nate Anderson returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Nevada forced five turnovers as a team and only gave up one touchdown on the final play of the game.

Anderson and Rhodes each had one fumble recovery. DaSilva and Memmer joined Anderson in coming up with one interception during the game.

Connor Schnettgoecke came up with the lone Cub sack of the game. Brown and Cael Franzen led Nevada in tackles with 3.5 apiece.

The victory put Nevada at 6-2 and Perry ended its season with an 0-8 record.

Nevada will face old rival Ballard (7-1) in the 3A second round this Friday. The Bombers are coming off of a 40-14 victory over Boone in the first round.

“We are excited to play again next week against a really good opponent," Kleeman said.

The Cubs and Bombers will play at Boone on Friday due to derecho storm damage to Ballard’s home field. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.

Nevada 69, Perry 6

P 0 0 0 6 - 6

N 42 14 7 6 - 69

Scoring

First quarter

N - Caeden DaSilva 20 pass from Blake Bottorf (DaSilva pass from Ayden Rhodes).

N - Gavin Melohn 2 run (Rhodes kick).

N - Rhodes 34 pass from Bottorof (Rhodes kick).

N - Seth Brown 30 run (Rhodes kick).

N - Nate Anderson 15 interception return (kick failed).

N - Brown 4 run (Max Hoffman kick).

Second quarter

N - Drew Robinson 45 run (Hoffman kick).

N - Robinson 27 run (Hoffman kick).

Third quarter

N - Colin Memmer 25 run (Hoffman kick).

Fourth quarter

N - Sam Steele 6 run (kick failed).

P - Gavin Hegstrom 10 pass from Jeremiah Baker (No PAT).

Individual statistics - Nevada

Rushing: Drew Robinson 10-118, Noah Mills 13-41, Seth Brown 2-34, Colin Memmer 3-31, Gavin Melohn 3-21, Cooper Bovee 1-17, Sam Steele 2-3, Jaden Arnold 2-(-1).

Passing: Blake Bottorf 4-4-0-73, Mills 3-4-0-43, Rhodes 1-1-0-3.

Receiving: Rhodes 1-34, Caden DaSilva 2-23, Steele 1-15, Holden Fry 1-15, Grant Higgins 1-13, Sam Betting 1-13, Bovee 1-6.

Tackles: Brown 3.5, Cael Franzen 3.5, Bovee 2.5, Melohn 2.5, Connor Schnettgoecke 2.5.

Sacks: Schnettgoecke.

Fumble recoveries: Rhodes, Nate Anderson.

Interceptions: Anderson, DaSilva, Memmer.