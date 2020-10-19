Royals go 0-2 at ISC tourney: C-N falls at North Tama

DUNKERTON - The Colo-NESCO volleyball team dropped both of its matches at the Iowa Star Conference tournament Saturday.

The Royals were swept by Riceville (23-21, 21-15) and Clarksville (21-19, 21-19) in falling to 2-20 on the season.

In the loss to Riceville Jenna Hill had four kills, two digs and three aces and Izabell Voelker six assists and five aces. Ayvarie Bappe put up three digs and two kills, McKenzie Niemeyer two digs and one kill, Sophia Piziali one kill and block apiece, Megan Hulzhizer four digs and Molly Seyller one ace.

Voelker had 11 assists and two blocks and Hill six digs, four kills and one block against Clarksville. Piziali delivered five kills and two blocks, Bappe two kills and one ace and dig apiece, Niemeyer three kills and one block and Hulshizer three digs and two aces.

TRAER - Colo-NESCO didn’t have the horses to keep up with Iowa Star Conference South Division champion North Tama Oct. 15.

The Royals were swept by scores of 25-6, 25-7 and 25-13 in finishing 1-4 in the conference.

Jenna Hill had three kills and Ayvarie Bappe two for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Hill also had two blocks and Bappe one dig.

Izabell Voelker handed out three assists and added one dig and block apiece. McKenzie Niemeyer finished with one dig and ace apiece.