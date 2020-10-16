Royals' Reischauer makes all-conference at ISC meet: C-N boys place third as a team

WAVERLY - The Colo-NESCO boys took third as a team and the Royal girls had one runner place in the top 20 at the Iowa Star Conference cross country meet Oct. 15.

The Royal boys scored 63 points to finish close behind Collins-Maxwell’s runner-up score of 47 in a field that featured seven scored teams. Valley Lutheran, the No. 15 team in Class 1A, won the boys’ team title with 37 points.

Jacob Reischauer was the lone Royal to earn all-conference honors by placing in the top 10. Reischauer ran a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 32.27 seconds to finish ninth.

Ryan Wonders just missed the all-conference cut with an 11th-place time of 18:56.05. Chevy Dunlap took 17th in 19:33.31, Ben Rouse 21st in 19:38.95 and Alex Rouse 25th in 20:10.57 to complete the scoring for Colo-NESCO.

Drew Banks was 28th in 20:31.87 and Brad Thomas 37th in 21:59.39.

Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig, ranked 27th in 1A, was the ISC boys’ champion with a time of 17:06.98. Collins-Maxwell’s Kyle Vanderwal took second in 17:19.13.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO was fourth out of five scored teams with 96 points. The Royals beat Riceville by 17 points for fourth.

Collins-Maxwell won the girls’ championship with 25 points, Baxter came in second with 59 and Clarksville was third with 68.

Callie Kohlwes ran the fastest 5k time for the Royal girls. Kohlwes crossed the finish line in 23:25.38 to place 17th.

Hannah Jamison gave the Colo-NESCO girls a second top-25 runner. Jamison finished right at 25th place after completing the course in 24:46.89.

Katie Spalding was 30th in 25:32.32, Annabelle Nessa 32nd in 26:01.69 and Maia Lundquist 33rd in 26:14.80 as the other runners to earn points for the Royal girls. Sarah Brinkman came in just outside the scoring cut with a 34th-place time of 26:24.77 and Mea Skinner was 48th in 32:10.69.

North Tama’s Grace Lidgett won the girls’ race in 19:51.65. Baxter’s Elie Tuhn (20:07.93), Janesville’s Paige Feldmann (21:19.32), Baxter’s Kailee Conradi (21:27.81) and Collins-Maxwell’s Alexis Houge (21:50.06) made up the rest of the top five individuals in the girls’ race.

The Colo-NESCO teams next compete in the 1A state qualifying meet at Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center next Thursday. The meet will begin at 4 p.m. in Guthrie Center.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Collins-Maxwell 25 points, 2. Baxter 59, 3. Clarksville 68, 4. Colo-NESCO 96, 5. Riceville 113.

Boys: 1. Valley Lutheran 37, 2. Collins-Maxwell 47, 3. Colo-NESCO 63, 4. Tripoli 115, 5. Dunkerton 118, 6. GMG 151, 7. Baxter 157.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Collins-Maxwell

Girls: 17. Callie Kohlwes, 23:25.38; 25. Hannah Jamison, 24:46.89; 30. Katie Spalding, 25:32.32; 32. Annabelle Nessa, 26:01.69; 33. Maia Lundquist, 26:14.80; 34. Sara Brinkman, 26:24.77; 48. Mea Skinner, 32:10.69.

Boys: 9. Jacob Reischauer, 18:32.27; 11. Ryan Wonders, 18:56.05; 17. Chevy Dunlap, 19:33.31; 21. Ben Rouse, 19:38.95; 25. Alex Rouse, 20:10.57; 28. Drew Banks, 20:31.87; 37. Brad Thomas, 21:59.39.