Cubs sweep Rams for HOIC win: Nevada goes to 5-1 in the conference

NEVADA - The Nevada volleyball team had no problem with Greene County in a Heart of Iowa Conference match at the Nevada High School Field House Oct. 8.

The Cubs swept the Rams - 25-15, 25-9 and 25-20 - go to 5-1 in the HOIC and 18-15 overall.

Nevada averaged 14.2 kills per set on outstanding 47.2-percent efficiency. The Cubs also averaged 12.7 digs and four blocks per set and totaled nine aces on 95.9-percent serving.

Sydney Mosinski had 12 kills and five blocks, Lily Goos 12 kills, eight digs, two blocks and one ace and Maddie Dunham 10 kills, three digs, two blocks and assists apiece and one ace for Nevada in the win. Katelyn Kingsbury handed out 38 assists and added eight digs and one ace, Ellie Gray delivered 12 digs, two assists and one ace and Erin Coogler finished with five digs and four aces.

Hannah Thomsen tacked on seven kills and two blocks, Shelbi Hazlitt two kills and one block and Aubrey Gibson one ace.

Brianna Osterson had nine kills and one block in a losing effort for Greene County.