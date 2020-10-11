Royals drop slugfest to Bolts, 74-61: C-N plays HLV in playoff opener Friday

BAXTER - Colo-NESCO couldn’t dig itself out of an early hole in a 74-61 loss at Baxter Friday to close out the regular season.

The Royals fell behind 20-0 after one quarter. Their offense really started to click after that, resulting in 607 yards of total offense, but they had too much ground to make up in falling to 2-5 overall and finishing 2-4 in 8-man District 5.

“In only two years this has become a great rivalry game for us,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “In the past two years the combined score was Baxter 146, Colo-NESCO 130. Obviously the game didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to for the second year. We just needed more defense and it would have been a different game. We will have to do better next time we play. “

Colo-NESCO got back in the game with 34 points in the second quarter. Kenny Cutler threw three touchdown passes in the quarter - a 6-yarder to Andrew Tschantz, 15-yarder to Parker Ryan and 29-yarder to Andrew Grover - and Brandon Roberts had two touchdown runs for the Royals.

Baxter led 62-40 after three quarters. Cutler found Ryan on a 22-yard touchdown pass for the only Royal points of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Colo-NESCO put up 21 more points to keep in the game.

Cutler fired his fifth touchdown pass in the quarter - a 9-yarder to Tschantz. Tschantz also ran one in from 16 yards and Roberts found the end zone from 26 yards out.

Cutler was 9 of 13 for 163 yards with no interceptions to go along with the five scoring tosses. He also ran for 35 yards.

Grover had 173 yards rushing and 70 receiving. Tschantz ran for 107 yards and added three catches for 52 yards, Roberts ran for 95 yards, Ryan had three grabs for 41 yards and Kaleb Gray chipped in 24 yards rushing.

On defense Grover had 8.5 tackles, Roberts and Trevor Burg seven apiece, Ryan 5.5, Cutler 4.5 and Tschantz four.

Heer ran for 324 yards and seven touchdowns and also made 12.5 tackles and Damman picked up 266 yards and four touchdowns rushing along with 10 tackles on defense. Nate McMinamen added 16 tackles for the Bolts, who improved to 3-4 overall and finished 2-4 in the district.

Colo-NESCO will travel to Victor to take on district rival HLV in the first round of the 8-man playoffs this Friday.

We need to improve offensively and defensively,” Nessa said. “Another great rivalry we look forward to.”

The Royals’ playoff game against the Warriors will start at 7 p.m.

Baxter 74, Colo-NESCO 61

CN 0 34 6 21 - 61

B 20 28 14 12 - 74

Scoring

First quarter

B - Rory Heer 8 run (run failed), 9:15.

B - Cody Damman 9 run (run failed), 5:16.

B - Damman 51 run (Jake Travis pass from Damman), 3:10.

Second quarter

CN - Brandon Roberts 1 run (kick failed), 11:58.

B - Heer 11 run (pass failed), 11:29.

CN - Andrew Tschantz 6 pass from Kenny Cutler (Ephram Muntz kick), 7:54.

B - Heer 52 run (Heer run), 7:42.

CN - Parker Ryan 15 pass from Cutler (Muntz kick), 4:16.

B - Heer 23 run (run failed), 3:49.

CN - Andrew Grover 29 pass from Cutler (Muntz kick), 1:37.

B - Damman 2 run (Heer run), 0:39.

CN - Roberts 43 run (Muntz kick), 0:14.

Third quarter

B - Heer 3 run (Heer run), 10:19.

B - Heer 12 run (run failed), 6:19.

CN - Ryan 22 pass from Cutler (kick failed), 4:59.

Fourth quarter

CN - Tschantz 9 pass from Cutler (run failed), 10:53.

B - Heer 20 run (pass failed), 8:59.

CN - Tschantz 16 run (Cutler run), 7:15.

B - Damman 46 run (run failed), 5:39.

CN - Roberts 26 run (Muntz kick), 4:22.

Team statistics C-N B

Rushes-yards 58-444 46-590

Passing 9-13-0 1-3-0

Passing yards 163 15

Total yards 607 605

Fumbles lost 0 0

Punts-average 2-36.0 0-NA

Individual statistics

Rushing: Andrew Grover 25-173, Andrew Tschantz 5-107, Brandon Roberts 11-95, Kenny Cutler 9-35, Kaleb Gray 6-24, Parker Ryan 2-10. B - Rory Heer 22-324, Cody Damman 24-266.

Passing: CN - Cutler 9-13-0-163. B - Damman 1-3-0-15.

Receiving: CN - Grover 3-70, Tschantz 3-52, Ryan 3-41. B - Heer 1-15.

Tackles: CN - Grover 8.5, Roberts 7, Trevor Burg 7, Ryan 5.5, Cutler 4.5. B - Nate McMinamen 16, Heer 12.5, Damman 10.