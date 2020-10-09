Royal boys finish sixth at Jim Klein Invitational: Girls take eighth

JEWELL - The Colo-NESCO boys finished sixth out of nine scored teams at the Jim Klein Invitational at the Jewell Golf and Country Club Oct. 8.

The Royal boys scored 162 points to beat Eagle Grove by 177 points for sixth. Madrid, ranked first in 1A, dominated the meet with 20 points; East Marshall came in second with 85, ACGC third with 87, South Hamilton fourth with 125 and Roland-Story fifth with 135.

Jacob Reischauer was the first Royal to complete the 5-kilometer course. He ran a time of 18 minutes, 23.49 seconds to place 13th overall.

Ryan Wonders came in 23rd in 19:03.30 as the second Colo-NESCO runner to finish the boys’ race. Chevy Dunlap was 38th in 19:46.86 to give the Royals three runners to clock in under 20 minutes.

Ben Rouse placed 50th in 20:14.66 and Alex Rouse 52nd in 2:025.42 as the other runners to score points for the Royals. Drew Banks came in 55th in 20:37.8 and Brad Thomas 70th in 21:40.84 to complete the team’s varsity times.

Madrid’s Jason Renze and Clay Pehl, ranked first and second individually in 1A, were the first two runners to cross the finish line in the boys’ race with respective times of 16:12.33 and 16:14.97. They were the only two competitors to finish in under 17 minutes.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO was eighth with 224 points. Roland-Story, ranked fourth in Class 2A, edged sixth-ranked Panorama, 36 to 44 points, for the girls’ team title.

Callie Kohlwes continued to set the pace for the Royal girls with a 32nd-place time of 24:21.26. Hannah Jamison was 55th in 26:02.66, Katie Spalding 61st in 26:55.17, Maia Lundquist 65th in 27:21.19 and Annabelle Nessa 69th in 27:45.81 to complete the scoring for the Royal girls.

Sara Brinkman also ran varsity for the girls, finishing 71st in 28:16.42.

Panorama’s Ella Waddle and Roland-Story’s Reece Johnson, ranked seventh and eighth individually in 2A, were the first two runners to finish the girls’ race. Waddle won in 20:27.40 and Johnson ran a 20:46.98.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Roland-Story 36 points, 2. Panorama 44, 3. ACGC 87, 4. West Marshall 103, 5. South Hamilton 123, 6. East Marshall 141, 7. Madrid 150, 8. Colo-NESCO 224.

Boys: 1. Madrid 20, 2. East Marshall 85, 3. ACGC 87, 4. South Hamilton 125, 5. Roland-Story 135, 6. Colo-NESCO 162, 7. Eagle Grove 177, 8. West Marshall 203, 9. BCLUW 210.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 32. Callie Kohlwes, 24:21.26; 55. Hannah Jamison, 26:02.66; 61. Katie Spalding, 26:55.17; 65. Maia Lundquist, 27:21.19; 69. Annabelle Nessa, 27:45.81; 71. Sarah Brinkman, 28:16.42.

Boys: 13. Jacob Reischauer, 18:23.49; 23. Ryan Wonders, 19:03.30; 38. Chevy Dunlap, 19:46.86; 50. Ben Rouse, 20:14.66; 52. Alex Rouse, 20:25.42; 55. Drew Banks, 20:37.80; 70. Brad Thomas, 21:40.84.