Royals show improvement despite losses: C-N falls at C-M, loses two at home triangular

MAXWELL - The Colo-NESCO volleyball team hung tough for two sets, but ran out of gas late in an Iowa Star Conference South Division loss to Collins-Maxwell Oct. 9.

The Royals were swept by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14 in falling to 1-3 in the South Division and 2-17 overall.

Colo-NESCO led 13-12 in the first set after a Jenna Hill kill. But Collins-Maxwell followed with six straight points and the Royals couldn’t recover.

In set two Colo-NESCO was within 18-17 late. But then Collins-Maxwell scored three straight points and the Royals couldn’t get any closer.

The third set saw the Royals stay within 9-8 early. But Collins-Maxwell went on a 10-2 run later in the set and pulled away for the win to close out the match and improve its record to 6-8 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.

“They did get tired toward the end,” Colo-NESCO head coach Devin Womochil said. “That’s just something we need to work on in practice. But I’m really proud of how they played.”

The Royals had 18 kills, but 19 attack errors. They averaged six digs per set and had three blocks and one ace as a team.

Hill kept up her strong second half of the season with nine kills, four digs and two blocks. Ayvarie Bappe continues to come back strong from an injury, finishing with four kills and one block and McKenzie Niemeyer tallied four kills, three digs and one ace.

Izabell Voelker handed out 16 assists and recorded three digs. Sophia Piziali chipped in one kill and two digs and Megan Hulshizer six digs.

“They’ve all improved since last year,” Womochil said. “All of them are focusing on what they’re supposed to be doing and they’re coachable. We want wins, but what I really care about is that they’re improving and giving it their all. They did tonight. I’m liking what I’m seeing.”

Elise Robertson had 22 digs and 14 kills, Reagan Franzen 20 digs and six kills, Brooke Christie 15 digs and five kills and Kenzi Wierson 21 assists and 15 digs for Collins-Maxwell.

COLO - Colo-NESCO dropped a three-set battle with Ankeny Christian Academy and also came up short against Grand View Christian during a home triangular meet Oct. 5.

The Royals suffered a tough 21-19 loss in their opening set against ACA, but came back with a decisive 21-14 in set two. They were unable to keep the edge of their win in the second set going into the rally game as ACA prevailed by a 15-12 score.

Colo-NESCO averaged 5.3 kills per set on 5.3-percent efficiency against ACA. The Royals averaged 7.3 digs and recorded four aces on 49 serves.

Jenna Hill stepped up with 12 kills, six digs and one block and ace apiece in a losing effort against ACA. Izabell Voelker had 11 assists, two digs, one ace and a block; Sophia Piziali four kills and one ace, McKenzie Niemeyer two kills and digs apiece plus an assist and Ayvarie Bappe two kills and four digs.

Rylee Handsaker added three assists and Megan Hulshizer two digs against ACA.

Colo-NESCO suffered 21-5 and 21-9 losses at the hands of GVC. Bappe accounted four all four Royal kills against the Thunder and Voelker recorded two assists and digs apiece.

Handsaker chipped in two assists and Niemeyer Hill and Hulshizer one dig apiece.

The two losses put Colo-NESCO at 2-16 on the season.