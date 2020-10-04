Nevada sweeps Saydel, SH in HOIC matches: Cubs struggle at WSR Invite

WAVERLY - The Nevada volleyball team had a rough day at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational Saturday.

The Cubs dropped all four of their matches during the tournament to end their seven-game winning streak and drop to 17-15 on the season.

Nevada faced off against an elite slate of competition. The Cubs went up against Osage and Union - the first and fifth-ranked teams in Class 3A - and a Beckman Catholic team ranked sixth in 2A and Grundy Center.

Grundy Center was Nevada’s most competitive match. The Cubs went three sets with the Spartans, losing the first set by a 21-16 score then coming back with a 23-21 victory before dropping the rally game, 15-8.

Nevada was swept in its other three matches, though the team was competitive in four of the six sets played over the three matches. The Cubs were dealt 21-19 and 21-14 losses by Osage, 21-17 and 21-12 defeats by Union and 21-18 and 21-19 setbacks by Beckman Catholic.

For the tournament Katelyn Kingsbury had 49 assists, four kills, two aces and six digs and blocks apiece for Nevada. Shelbi Hazlitt tallied 10 kills, seven blocks and five digs and Sydney Mosinski 15 kills and five blocks.

Maddie Dunham finished with 12 digs, eight kills, three aces and one block. Lily Goos had 12 digs, eight kills and one block and Hannah Thomsen 14 kills and three blocks and digs apiece.

Aubrey Gibson tackedon five aces and digs apiece plus two kills. Ellie Gray had 18 digs and one ace, Erin Coogler six digs and one ace, Mayzi Weig two aces and one kill and dig apiece and Emma Strottman one dig.

DES MOINES - Nevada faced little resistance from Saydel to earn a decisive Heart of Iowa Conference sweep on the road Oct. 1.

The Cubs whipped the Eagles by scores of 25-2, 25-9 and 25-9 ti wub their seventh match in a row and improve to 4-1 in the HOIC and 17-11 overall.

Nevada averaged 9.3 kills per set on outstanding 35.3-percent efficiency. The Cubs also took advantage of several Saydel errors, finishing with 18 aces on a 72 of 74 serving effort.

Sydney Mosinksi had 10 kills and a block and Katelyn Kingsbury 18 assists, nine digs, three kills and two aces for Nevada in the win. Hannah Thomsen finished with four kills and two digs, Shelbi Hazlitt four kills and one block, Ashlyn Sporrer three kills and one dig, Lily Goos two kills and blocks apiece and Aubrey Gibson two kills.

Gibson and Ellie Gray were Nevada’s top serving weapons with seven aces apiece. Gray also had six digs.

Bridget Patterson chipped in two aces and Kayla Dunson added one dig for the Cubs.

NEVADA - Nevada ran its winning streak to six in a row with a dominant sweep of South Hamilton Sept. 29 at the Nevada High School Field House.

The Cubs whipped the Hawks in each set, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-16 to improve to 16-11 overall and 3-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada averaged 15.3 kills on an amazing 40.2-percent kill-efficiency rate. South Hamilton only averaged six kills on 3.8-percent efficiency.

The Cubs also averaged 15 digs per set to South Hamilton’s 11 and held a huge 15-4 edge in total blocks. Nevada served at a 95.9-percent clip with eight aces and South Hamilton only had two aces.

Katelyn Kingsbury had 36 assists, 10 digs and three blocks and Sydney Mosinski 14 kills and six blocks for Nevada. Shelbi Hazlitt had nine kills and two blocks, Maddie Dunham six kills, seven digs and one ace and Hannah Thomsen six kills and two blocks.

Ashlyn Sporrer chipped in four kills, Lily Goos three kills, eight digs and two blocks and Emma Strottman three kills and one dig. Ellie Gray had 11 digs and three aces in the back row, Erin Coogler finished with three digs and aces apiece, Mayzi Weig and Kayla Dunson each had one dig and Aubrey Gibson delivered one ace.