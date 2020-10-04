Nevada suffers first loss at the hands of Carlisle: Turnovers hurt Cubs in 29-20 setback

CARLISLE - Untimely turnovers and the inability to slow the running game resulted the first loss of the season for the Nevada football team Friday.

The Cubs fell at Carlisle, 29-20, to drop to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in Class 3A District 7.

"We were unable to capture needed momentum throughout the game,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “Defensively, we lost the line of scrimmage which allowed Carlisle to shorten the game by letting the play clock run during their possessions. Each offensive possession we had was crucial, because possessions were limited. Unfortunately, we turned the ball over three times during positive drives."

Nevada led 14-8 in the second quarter. Caden Jones had touchdown runs of 1 and 26 yards and Jonathan Dunn added a 3-yard scoring run plus a 2-point conversion for Carlisle.

Dunn hit Nevada with two big plays to push Carlisle in front at the half, 22-14. He had touchdown runs of 41 and 53 yards.

Carlisle took advantage of a Cub mistake to go up 29-14 in the third quarter. Cejay Whisler intercepted a pass and ran it back 83 yards for the Wildcats.

Nevada tried to pull within one score in the fourth quarter. Jones broke free on a 29-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was blocked to allow Carlisle to maintain a two score lead and sew up the game.

"This is a game we can learn a lot from,” Kleeman said. “Clean execution and attention to detail will be important moving forward.”

Dunn was a thorn in Nevada’s side all game. He rushed for 210 yards on 37 carries and also had four catches for 82 yards.

Carlisle ended up outgaining Nevada in total yards, 383 to 339. The Wildcats had 301 yards rushing and just one turnover.

Jones had a big game in defeat for Nevada. He rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

Blake Bottorf completed 11 of 18 passes for 137 yards with two interceptions and added 27 yards rushing. Ayden Rhodes had six catches for 112 yards, Cooper Bovee two for 17 and Caeden DaSilva two for 11.

Gavin Melohn chipped in seven yards rushing for the Cubs.

Caleb Kooiker and Cael Franzen were all over the field for Nevada on defense. Kooiker had 13 tackles and Franzen 12.5.

Jones added 7.5 stops, Rhodes 5.5 and Grant Higgins 4.5. James Edwards finished with three tackles and a fumble recovery.

Carlisle improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the district. Tyson Guard threw for 82 yards and ran for 59, Archer Ogbourne had five tackles and joined Whisler in recording an interception and Jacob Imhoff recovered a fumble for the Wildcats.

Up next for Nevada is a home game against perennial power Pella (4-2, 4-0) in the final game of the regular season. The Cubs will earn a share of the district title with a victory.

“We are excited to play for a district championship this week against a really good Pella team,” Kleeman said. “Our kids are looking forward to being back at home, and we expect a fun atmosphere Friday night."

The Cubs game against the Little Dutch kicks off at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

Carlisle 29, Nevada 20

N 8 6 0 6 - 20

C 8 14 7 0 - 29

Scoring

First quarter

C - Jonathan Dunn 3 run (Dunn run).

N - Caden Jones 1 run (Jones run).

Second quarter

N - Jones 26 run (kick blocked).

C - Dunn 41 run (Garrett Pienkowski kick).

C - Dunn 53 pass from Tyson Guard (Pienkowski kick).

Third quarter

C - Cejay Whisler 83 interception return (Pienkowski kick).

Fourth quarter

N - Jones 29 run (kick blocked).

Team statistics N C

Rushes-yards 35-202 51-301

Passing 11-18-2 4-7-0

Passing yards 137 82

Total yards 339 383

Fumbles lost 1 1

Punts-average 1-28.0 0-NA

Individual statistics

Rushing: N - Caden Jones 27-168, Blake Bottorf 7-27, Gavin Melohn 1-7. C - Jonathan Dunn 37-210, Tyson Guard 8-59, Carter Prenosil 7-32.

Passing: N - Bottorf 11-18-2-137. C - Guard 4-7-0-82.

Receiving: N - Ayden Rhodes 6-112, Cooper Bovee 2-17, Caeden DaSilva 2-11, Jones 1-(-3). C - Dunn 4-82.

Tackles: N - Caleb Kooiker 13, Cael Franzen 12.5, Jones 7.5, Rhodes 5.5, Grant Higgins 4.5. C - Justin Neely 5.5, Archer Ogbourne 5, Nathan McCormick 5, Whisler 5.

Sacks: C - Blake Deal 1, McCormick 0.5, Trevor Jardine 0.5.

Fumble recoveries: N - James Edwards. C - Jacob Imhoff.

Interceptions: C - Whisler, Ogbourne.