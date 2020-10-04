Royals fall to Wolverines in four sets: Hill has nine kills in loss

COLO - The Colo-NESCO volleyball team just couldn’t get over the hump in several close sets during a loss to GMG Sept. 29.

The Royals dropped the first two sets by two points apiece, losing both by a 25-23 score. They came back with a 25-22 win in the third set, but then dropped the fourth by a 25-21 score.

The loss put Colo-NESCO at 2-14 overall and 1-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. The Royals averaged 5.5 kills per set and struggled with efficiency, totaling 30 errors.

Colo-NESCO averaged six digs per set and totaled 11 aces on 71 serves.

Jenna Hill had nine kills and three digs, McKenzie Niemeyer six digs and kills apiece plus five aces and Izabell Voelker 17 assists and one kill and ace apiece for the Royals. Ayvarie Bappe returned to the lineup and had 10 digs, three aces and two kills; Morgan Lytle contributed two kills and one block and Megan Hulshizer finished with four digs.

Shelby Perisho chipped in one kill and Campbell Thomas one kill, assist and dig apiece.