Royals struggle to stop the run in 49-12 loss to BGM: Cutler throws two touchdown passes

BROOKLYN - The Colo-NESCO football team had a tough time moving the chains and stopping the run in a 49-12 loss at BGM Friday.

The Royals were held to 170 yards and they gave up 317 on the ground and 453 total yards in falling to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in 8-man District 5.

“They are a very physical team and although we played hard we came up short,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “We had a really tough time moving the ball.”

BGM led 35-6 at the half. Jacob Maurer threw two 15-yard touchdown passes to Jacob Moel and added one touchdown run and Tanner Wright and Jeramie Kane each ran for a score for the Bears in the first half.

Colo-NESCO’s only first-half touchdown came on a big pass play in the second quarter. Kenny Cutler found Parker Ryan on a 52-yard scoring strike.

BGM put the game away with two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Kane and Mauer both had a short touchdown run.

Colo-NESCO’s final score came when Cutler found Tschantz from six yards out early in the fourth quarter.

“For the first time in a long time we almost had more yards passing than rushing,” Nessa siad. “This was a highlight for the night.”

Cutler completed 3 of 6 passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Brandon Roberts completed his only pass for 18 yards.

Ryan had the one 52-yard touchdown grab and Tschantz made his one scoring catch for six yards. Nathan Oler had an 18-yard reception and Andrew Grover made one catch for seven yards.

Grover led Colo-NESCO in rushing with 61 yards on 14 carries. Roberts added 23 yards on eight carries and Kaleb Gray 10 on eight attempts.

Defensilvey the Royals’ highlight according to Nessa were fumble recoveries by Tschantz and Clay Gilmore. Grover had 9.5 tackles, Cutler 8.5, Tschantz seven, D.J. McMillan six and Tanner Ingle five.

Maurer ran for 176 yards and two scores and completed 9 of 11 passes for 136 yards and two more touchdowns for BGM (5-1 both overall and in the district). Moel caught five passes for 60 yards and two two scores and Kane had 66 yards and two touchdowns rushing on just eight carries.

Colo-NESCO wraps up the regular season this Friday at Baxter (2-4, 1-4).

“We are really looking forward to this rivalry game,’ Nessa said.

The Royals game against the Bolts will start at 7 p.m.

BGM 49, Colo-NESCO 12

CN 0 6 0 6 - 12

BGM 14 21 14 0 - 49

Scoring

First quarter

BGM - Tanner Wright 13 run (Omar Corona kick), 4:46.

BGM - Jacob Moel 15 pass from Jacob Maurer (Corona kick), 1:01.

Second quarter

BGM - Kane 18 run (Corona kick), 11:06.

CN - Parker Ryan 52 pass from Kenny Cutler (kick failed), 7:05.

BGM - Maurer 3 run (Corona kick), 3:21.

BGM - Moel 15 pass from Maurer (Corona kick), 0:50.

Third quarter

BGM - Kane 7 run (Corona kick), 6:40.

BGM - Maurer 3 run (Corona kick), 1:41.

Fourth quarter

CN - Andrew Tschantz 6 pass from Cutler (run failed), 7:57.

Team statistics CN BGM

Rushes-yards 36-87 47-317

Passing 4-7-0 9-11-0

Passing yards 83 136

Total yards 170 453

Fumbles lost 0 2

Punts-average 3-41.7 0-NA

Individual statistics

Rushing: CN - Andrew Grover 14-61, Brandon Roberts 8-23, Kaleb Gray 8-10, Kenny Cutler 6-(-7). BGM - Jacob Maurer 24-176, Jeramie Kane 8-66, Tanner Wright 5-33, Shamus Keller 7-32, Eric Cadden 1-5, Frankie Miller 1-4, Wright Hilpipre 1-1.

Passing: CN - Cutler 3-6-0-65, Brandon Roberts 1-1-0-18. BGM - Maurer 9-11-0-136.

Receiving: CN - Parker Ryan 1-52, Nathan Oler 1-18, Grover 1-7, Andrew Tschantz 1-6. BGM - Jacob Moel 5-60, Omar Corona 1-30, Wright 1-21, Trase Kriegel 1-17, Keller 1-8.

Tackles: CN - Grover 9.5, Cutler 8.5, Tschantz 7, D.J. McMillan 6, Tanner Ingle 5. BGM - Wright 8, Moel 7, Kane 6, Maurer 4.5, Cadden 4.5.

Sacks: BGM - Corona.

Fumble recoveries; CN - Tschantz, Glay Gilmore.