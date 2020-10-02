Royal boys take second at home meet: Kohlwes places seventh for C-N girls

ZEARING - The Colo-NESCO boys’ cross country team just missed winning its second meet of the year and the Royal girls came in third Oct. 1 at the Colo-NESCO Invitational held at Dakins Lake.

The Colo-NESCO boys scored 36 points to fall five-points behind South Hamilton’s winning score of 31. Colfax-Mingo was third out of four teams with 56 points and GMG scored 114 ponts.

Jacob Reischauer and Ryan Wonders came in second and third respectively for the Colo-NESCO boys. South Hamilton’s Ty Skartvedt won the boys’ race in 18 minutes, nine seconds.

Reischauer completed the 5-kilometer course in 19:05.41. Wonders finished in 19:25.80.

Ben Rouse also placed in the top 10 for Colo-NESCO. Rouse ran a 20:08.87 to place eighth.

Alex Rouse came in 11th at 20:46.36 and Chevy Dunlap 12th at 21:01.53 as the other runners to score for the Royal boys. Drew Banks took 18th in 22:00.08 and Brad Thomas 23rd in 23:02.49.

The Colo-NESCO girls scored 66 points to beat Colfax-Mingo by 36 points for third. BGM won the girls’ race with 30 points and South Hamilton took second with 32 points.

Callie Kohlwes placed in the top 10 for the Colo-NESCO girls. Kohlwes ran a 5k time of 24:29.71 to place seventh.

Hannah Jamison came in 14th at 25:19.23 for the Royals. Katie Spalding ran a 27:06.56, Annabelle Nessa a 27:13.40 and Maia Lundquist a 27:25.65 to place 17th, 18th and 19th respectively and wrap up the scoring for the girls.

Sara Brinkman clocked in at 28:22.97 to place 22nd as the sixth Colo-NESCO runner to finish. Mea Skinner took 30th in 33:21.91.

BGM’s Hannah Gus was the girls’ individual champion with a winning time of 22:40.44.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. BGM 30 points, 2. South Hamilton 32, 3. Colo-NESCO 66, 4. Colfax-Mingo 102.

Boys: 1. South Hamilton 31, 2. Colo-NESCO 36, 3. Colfax-Mingo 56, 4. GMG 114.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 7. Callie Kohlwes, 24:29.71; 14. Hannah Jamison, 25:19.23; 17. Katie Spalding, 27:06.56; 18. Annabelle Nessa, 27:13.40; 19. Maia Lundquist, 27:25.65; 22. Sarah Brinkman, 28:22.97; 30. Mea Skinner, 33:21.91.

Boys: 2. Jacob Reischauer, 19:05.41; 3. Ryan Wonders, 19:25.80; 8. Ben Rouse, 20:08.87; 11. Alex Rouse, 20:46.36; 12. Chevy Dunlap, 21:01.53; 18. Drew Banks, 22:00.08; 23. Brad Thomas, 23:02.49.