Cub boys place third, girls fifth at Nevada Invite: Reischauer finishes 22nd in boys’ race for C-N

NEVADA - The Nevada cross country teams both placed in the top five and the Colo-NESCO boys had one runner finish in the top 25 at the Nevada Invitational Monday at Hickory Grove Park between Nevada and Colo.

The Cub boys braved a downpour over the first half of their race to finish third out of 12 teams with 81 points. Only third-ranked (Class 3A) North Polk (24 points) and traditional power Gilbert (66) did better than Nevada on the soggy and muddy course.

“We’re going to keep getting stronger,” Nevada sophomore Owen Freeman said. “The team’s doing great in practice.”

Freeman ran an 11th-place time of 18 minutes, 9.85 seconds on the 5-mile course. He was the second Cub to cross the finish line after senior Luis Lopez.

“I think I did a pretty good job,” Freeman said. “I had Luis pacing me the whole time. I tried to beat him at the end, but he just inched ahead of me.”

Lopez kept up an outstanding last couple of weeks by running an 18:08.42 to place 10th on Monday.

“I actually have taken in a realization that it’s senior year and the last chance I have running with this great group of teammates,” Lopez said. “Having someone like Owen to always push me in practice always helps a lot.”

Despite being a senior this is the first and only time Lopez was able to run a meet on his home course. Last year was the first time Lopez ran cross country and the Nevada Invite, scheduled to run at the SCORE Athletic Complex, was canceled.

“It’s my first home meet since I just started running last year,” Lopez said. “It was a great time.”

The Cub girls came in fifth out of 12 teams with 133 points. Roland-Story, ranked eighth in 2A, was the girls’ champion with 55 points, Gilbert took second with 73, a North Polk team rated 13th in 3A placed third with a score of 83 and Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR took fourth with 126 points.

“There were some muddy spots that were pretty hard,” Nevada freshman Tori Meinecke said. “But I thought we did really good as a team overall.”

Meinecke placed sixth individually for the Cub girls with a 21:09.86 showing.

“Just knowing the course really helps a lot,” Meinecke said.

Eleanor Elliott-Rude stepped up with a 22:17.50 showing to place 16th for the Cub girls. Allison Kruzich came in 35th at 23:40.76, Bridget Cahill 37th in 23:53.20 and Grace Cahill 41st in 24:01.86 as the other runners to produce points for Nevada.

Grace Heiden took 60th in 25:43.12 and Briar Crain 67th in 26:45.53 to round out the varsity times of the Cub girls.

Colo-NESCO took eighth in the boys’ competition with 213 points and 12th in the girls’ with a score of 328.

The Royal boys were led by senior Jacob Reischauer. Reischauer said he enjoyed running in the rain, clocking in at 19:11.64 to place 22nd.

“It felt like I was really going fast,” Reischauer said. “It might have been because of the rain. That was super fun.”

Ryan Wonders said the muddy course was a challenge. He ended up 29th in 19:32.02.

“That muddy bit really slowed you down and you’d almost fall into the lake,” Wonders said. “It was really fun - I can’t feel my arms though.”

Chevy Dunlap came in 49th at 20:32.66, Ben Rouse 53rd in 20:40.63 and Drew Banks 60th in 21:04.00 to complete the scoring for the Royal boys. Alex Rouse finished 64th in 21:23.13 and Brad Thomas 79th in 23:57.91 as the other varsity runners to compete for Colo-NESCO.

Callie Kohlwes led the Royal girls with a 54th-place time of 25:15.22. Hannah Jamison came in 59th at 25:42.66, Sarah Brinkman 73rd in 27:40.54, Maia Lundquist 74th in 27:50.62 and Annabelle Nessa 77th in 27:58.48.

North Polk’s Zach and Max Sporra were the first two runners to finish in the boys’ race and Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR’s Ellie Meyer won the girls’ race at Hickory Grove.

Zach Sporra, ranked 20th in 3A, won the boys’ race in 16:41.06 and Max, rated 29th, clocked in at 16:45.17. Meyer, ranked fifth among 3A girls’ runners, clocked in at 19:11.71 to win the girls’ race by nearly 1 ½ minutes.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Roland-Story 55 points, 2. Gilbert 73, 3. North Polk 83, 4. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 126, 5. Nevada 133, 6. Collins-Maxwell 175, 7. West Marshall 175, 8. South Hamilton 206, 9. East Marshall 229, 10. Baxter 245, 11. South Hardin 317, 12. Colo-NESCO 328.

Boys: 1. North Polk 24, 2. Gilbert 66, 3. Nevada 81, 4. East Marshall 122, 5. Collins-Maxwell 187, 6. South Hamilton 198, 7. South Hardin 202, 8. Colo-NESCO 213, 9. Roland-Story 219, 10. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 241; 11. BCLUW 244; 12. West Marshall 298.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO and Nevada

Girls: 6. Tori Meinecke (N), 21:09.86; 16. Eleanor Elliott-Rude (N), 22:17.50; 35. Allison Kruzich (N), 23:40.76; 37. Bridget Cahill (N), 23:53.20; 41. Grace Cahill (N), 24:01.86; 54. Calli Kohlwes (CN), 25:15.22; 59. Hannah Jamison (CN), 25:42.66; 60. Grace Heiden (N), 25:43.12; 67. Briar Crain (N), 26:45.53; 73. Sarah Brinkman (CN), 27:40.54; 74. Maia Lundquist (CN), 27:50.62; 77. Annabelle Nessa (CN), 27:58.48.

Boys: 10. Louis Lopez (N), 18:08.42; 11. Owen Freeman (N), 18:09.85; 18. Rhett Harter (N), 18:51.73; 19. Carter Holland (N), 18:53.26; 22. Jacob Reischauer (CN), 19:11.64; 23. Elliot Frideres (N), 19::15.11; 28. Nick Frideres (N), 19:29.80; 29. Ryan Wonders (CN), 19:32.02; 43. Rowan Steele (N), 19:57.54; 49. Chevy Dunlap (CN), 20:32.66; 53. Ben Rouse (CN), 20:40.63; 60. Drew Banks (CN), 21:04.00; 64. Alex Rouse (CN), 21:23.13; 79. Brad Thomas (CN), 23:57.91