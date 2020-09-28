Cubs win Nevada Invite for 11th time: Nevada whips WM on senior night

NEVADA - The Nevada volleyball team brought home the team championship at the Nevada Invitational Saturday at the Nevada High School Field House.

The Cubs swept all four of their opponents in the tournament - Ballard, Iowa Falls-Alden, Harlan and Lake Mills - to cap a 5-0 week and improve to 15-11 overall. Saturday’s tournament title was the 11th time Nevada has won its home tournament.

Nevada took down Ballard by scores of 21-15 and 21-9. The Cubs had 27 kills on an amazing 44.2-percent kill-efficiency rate to Ballard’s 12 kills and 8.3-percent efficiency in pulling off the decisive win.

Katelyn Kingsbury had 23 assists and four digs, Sydney Mosinski 10 kills, Maddie Dunham six digs, five kills and three aces and Lily Goos five kills, four digs and one block for Nevada against Ballard. Shelbi Hazlitt chipped in four kills and blocks apiece, Erin Coogler 11 digs, Ellie Gray 10 digs and Hannah Thomsen two kills.

Nevada pulled off hard-fought 22-20 and 21-17 victories over IFA. The Cubs again were strong with their attack, recording 28 kills on 27.4-percent efficiency, and they had a 6-1 edge over the Cadets in blocks.

Kingsbury again was terrific running the Cubs attack in handing out 25 assists and adding seven digs and one kill. Mosinski came up with 10 more kills and just two attack errors, Thomsen had eight kills with just one error along with four digs and a block, Goos four kills, eight digs and two blocks and Hazlitt three kills and blocks apiece.

Dunham tallied eight digs and two kills, Gray nine digs and Coogler three digs and an ace against IFA.

The Cubs won two hotly-contested matches over Harlan by scores of 21-18 and 21-19. Nevada had 18 kills on 15.4-percent efficiency to Harlan’s 15 kills and 12 blocks to the Cyclones’ seven to offset an 8-4 Cyclone advantage in aces.

Kingsbury recorded 12 assists, seven digs, one block and one kill and Mosinski six kills and two blocks against Harlan. Goos finished with four kills and digs apiece plus two blocks, Hazlitt four blocks and three kills and Thomsen three blocks and two kills.

Gray added four digs and an ace, Coogler three digs and an ace and Aubrey Gibson two digs against the Cyclones.

Nevada whipped Lake Mills by scores of 21-14 and 21-9. The Cubs had 16 kills and six blocks and took advantage of several Bulldog mistakes.

Kingsbury recorded 11 assists, three digs and two blocks and Dunham 11 digs, four kills and an ace against Lake Mills. Mosinski, Goos and Hazlitt chipped in three kills apiece, with Goos also delivering six digs and two blocks and aces apiece and Hazlitt one block.

Gray tacked on six digs and one ace against the Bulldogs.

NEVADA - Tuesday’s sweep over West Marshall was just what the Nevada volleyball team needed.

The Cubs were coming off a 1-4 showing at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational last Saturday. Two days prior to that they were swept by No. 11 Roland-Story in a big Heart of Iowa Conference showdown at Story City.

That rough stretch marked the end of 21 consecutive matches on the road for Nevada to start the season.

“That’s over half our season,” Nevada head coach Jonny Sneiderman said. “We run a really tough schedule. Having to go out and play hard on the road that long and that many weeks can be difficult.”

The Cubs (11-11) needed a reboot. Playing in front of the home crowd at the Nevada High School Field House for the first time, Nevada broke out of its funk by sweeping West Marshall - 25-4, 25-20, 25-12.

“After this weekend the team really reflected on what we need to do better,” Nevada senior middle blocker Sydney Mosinksi said. “These last couple days of practice we worked really hard on timing on plays and passing and it really showed tonight.”

Nevada’s victory over the Trojans was made extra special by the fact that it was done by an all-senior group on senior night. Only seniors played for the Cubs against the Trojans.

“Tonight to just be able to have seniors out there was really special,” Sneiderman said. “I’ve been coaching over 10 years at different levels and this is the first time I’ve had an entire senior lineup compete the entire night. A win like that is really special because this is a really incredible group that has stayed the course throughout their entire high school career.”

The only senior that didn’t play was Kayla Dunson, who was out with an injury. Dunson would have subbed in to serve for Mosinski in the rotation.

Because of the lineup change Nevada got to see some players step up and take on either expanded or different roles.

Serving and defensive specialist Aubrey Gibson was moved to outside hitter for the match.

“I’ve always teased her about playing outside for us this year,” Sneiderman said. “Aubrey is just a crafty kid. She only gets to be a serving sub for us a lot of the time, but she’s tough as nails. I was proud of her to have the night she did.”

Gibson had eight kills and one block against West Marshall.

“Yesterday at practice he told me I was going to get thrown into it,” Gibson said. “I kind of went with it and the team was great helping me out. It was a lot of fun actually.”

Ashlyn Sporrer also had a good night at outside hitter.

Sneiderman said a challenging aspect of the season was finding the right combination of players to perform well on a consistent basis. The Cubs are trying to find ways to replace all-state performers Kacie Rewerts - an outside hitter now at Drake, and Morgan Tupper - a setter now at DMACC.

“The hard part of this year is figuring out who’s gonna be hot that day,” Sneiderman said. “For Ashlyn to have that success today meant a lot.”

Sporrer had seven kills and one block with only two attack errors.

“I’ve been practicing a lot and my teammates have helped me improve,” Sporrer said. “In the beginning I was pretty nervous. It’s just gaining conference, being with your teammates and going all out.”

Madison McGaffin stepped up with four kills and a block at middle hitter. Bridget Patterson performed well in the back row with four digs.

The efforts of Gibson, Sporrer, McGaffin and Paterson combined with the usual strong production out of Mosinski, setter Katelyn Kingsbury, right-side hitter Hannah Thomsen and defensive specialists Erin Coogler and Ellie Gray to help the Cubs roll the Trojans. Mosinksi had 12 kills and two blocks, Kingsbury 30 assists and 11 digs, Thomsen nine kills and five digs, Coogler seven digs and Gray eight digs and three aces to help the Cubs improve to 2-1 in the HOIC.

Katie Reyerson had five kills and two blocks, Avery Randall nine digs, Reilly Jensen eight assists, Delaney Nichols six assists and Halie Hohnstein two aces for West Marshall. The Trojans fell to 7-ll overall and 1-1 in the conference.