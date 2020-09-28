Passing game helps Cubs roll Comets: Nevada goes to 5-0 with 39-12 victory

ALLEMAN - A big night in the passing game and another excellent performance on defense gave the Nevada football team a 39-12 road victory over North Polk in Class 3A District 7 play Friday.

Cub quarterback Blake Bottorf completed 20 of 24 passes for 323 yards and the Nevada defense held North Polk to 231 yards and forced three turnovers. The Cubs led 25-6 at the half and were never threatened in remaining perfect on the season at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the district.

"We were able to make big plays, which allowed us to gain momentum at different times in the game,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “North Polk did a nice job of containing our run game, so we had to find different ways to move the ball. We had a lot of different players contribute.”

Nevada picked up a safety and Bottorf found Caeden DaSilva on a 38-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. In the second quarter Caden Jones added two short touchdown runs and Ayden Rhodes kicked a 34-yard field goal.

Jones ran one in from 11 yards out for his third touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gavin Melohn scored the final Cub touchdown on a 5-yard run.

DaSilva had 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown and Grant Higgins made five grabs for 119 yards as the top targets for Bottorf. Rhodes chipped in three catches for 41 yards.

Jones had 85 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Melohn stepped up with 73 yards on just seven carries.

On defense Caleb Kooiker and Cael Franzen had big nights for Nevada. Kooiker tallied 11.5 tackles and an interception and Franzen 11 stops plus a fumble recovery.

Seth Brown added five tackles and an interception, James Edwards had seven stops and Melohn made 4.5 tackles with 3.5 stops behind the line.

“Defensively, we were really good for most of the game,” Kleeman said. “Our kids played hard and were able to recapture momentum in some difficult situations."

But Nevada wasn’t without its flaws on the night. The Cubs turned the ball over three times.

That gives them plenty to work on heading into a big district game against Carlisle (2-3, 1-2).

"We need to clean up the turnovers and penalties this week,” Kleeman said. “We play a really good Carlisle team. We will have a great week of practice and I know our kids are excited for the opportunity to compete against another quality opponent."

North Polk fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the district. Bryce Aspengren threw for 118 yards and a touchdown and ran for 29 yards, Sal Capaldo caught four passes for 40 yards and a score, Carson Brimner made six catches for 72 yards, Thomas Jones ran for 67 yards and Brady Miller had a touchdown run for the Comets.

Nevada’s game against Carlisle takes place at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Carlisle.

Nevada 39, North Polk 12

N 9 16 0 14 - 39

NP 0 6 0 6 - 12

Scoring

First quarter

N - Safety.

N - Caeden DaSilva 38 pass from Blake Bottorf (Ayden Rhodes kick).

Second quarter

N - Caden Jones 3 run (Rhodes kick).

NP - Sal Capaldo 30 pass from Bryce Aspengren (2-point conversion failed).

N - Jones 6 run (kick failed).

N - Rhodes 34 FG.

Fourth quarter

N - Jones 11 run (Rhodes kick).

N - Gavin Melohn 5 run (Rhodes kick).

NP - Brady Miller 4 run (kick failed).

Team statistics N NP

Rushes-yards 37-172 31-113

Passing 20-24-1 14-24-2

Passing yards 323 118

Total yards 505 231

Fumbles lost 2 1

Punts-average 2-28.5 6-31.0

Individual statistics

Rushing: N - Caden Jones 24-85, Gavin Melohn 7-73, Ayden Rhodes 1-8, Blake Bottorf 4-4, Caeden DaSilva 1-2. NP - Thomas Jones 15-67, Bryce Aspengren 10-29, Brady Miller 4-24, Nick Cox 1-(-1), Andrew Haney 1-(-6).

Passing: N - Bottorf 20-24-1-323. NP - Aspengren 14-24-2-118.

Receiving: N - DaSilva 10-157, Grant Higgins 5-119, Rhodes 3-41, Jones 2-6. NP - Carson Brimner 6-72, Sal Capaldo 4-40, Haney 4-6.

Tackles: N - Caleb Kooiker 11.5, Cael Franzen 11, James Edwards 7, Seth Brown 5, Melohn 4.5. NP - Cael Engebretson 8, Jones 7.5, Dylan Meiners 7, Haney 5, Cox 4.5.

Fumble recoveries: N - Franzen. NP - Haney, Macen Ostrander.

Interceptions: N - Kooiker, Brown. NP - Hunter Manock.