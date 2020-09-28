Royals down Warriors for first ISC win: C-N prevails in four sets

COLO - The Colo-NESCO volleyball team snapped its seven-match losing streak with a decisive four-set victory over Meskwaki at home Sept. 22.

The Royals were on fire the first two sets, blowing out the Warriors by a 25-7 score in the first set and winning by a comfortable 25-16 margin in the second. The third set was an all-out war, with the two teams going back-and-forth well beyond the 25-point mark before Meskwaki prevailed, 31-29.

The heartbreaking loss could have flipped the momentum completely toward Meskwaki. But it didn’t.

Colo-NESCO came back with a dominant 25-12 win in the fourth set to take the match. It was the first Iowa Star Conference South Division victory for the Royals, who improved to 1-1 in the conference and 2-13 overall.

The Royals averaged 8.8 kills per set with a 17.5-percent kill-efficiency rate. They were also an impressive 94 of 99 serving with 16 aces.

Jenna Hill had a monster match at middle hitter for the Royals. She finished with 22 kills against just 11 errors in 49 attacks and also picked up eight digs, four aces and one block.

Izabell Voelker recorded 31 assists, six digs, two aces and one kill for Colo-NESCO. McKenzie Niemeyer had nine kills and digs apiece plus three aces.

Sophia Piziali led Colo-NESCO in aces with five and she added five digs plus one kill and block apiece. Molly Seyller finished with seven digs and one ace, Rylee Handsaker two digs and one ace, Morgan Lytle two kills and Mary Bower one block and one dig.