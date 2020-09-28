C-N can’t stop HLV’s explosive run game: Royals fall to Warriors, 66-42

COLO - The Colo-NESCO football team couldn’t withstand the big-play rushing attack of HLV in a 66-42 loss to the Warriors in its homecoming game Friday.

Colo-NESCO gave up 489 yards rushing on just 37 carries by HLV in suffering its second loss in a row. The Royals fell to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in 8-man District 5.

“We had some good plays on defense, but just couldn’t play consistently and make them drive the field on us,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “They just had too many explosive plays.”

Marcus Kolesar ran for 278 yards and five touchdowns on just 18 carries for HLV. Kolesar had touchdown runs from 50, 47, 18, 12 and two yards out.

Ethan Kupka had touchdown runs of 44 and 19 yards and he also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Sternhagen for the Warriors. Kupka ended up with 146 yards rushing on just eight carries.

HLV (3-2, 3-1) took control of the game late in the first quarter. Colo-NESCO had an early 12-0 lead following touchdown runs of 32 and three yards from Andrew Grover, but HLV ended up half on a 34-0 run.

The Warriors outscored the Royals 26-0 in the second quarter.

“We have had a rough time in the second quarter,” Nessa said. “We will have to work on playing aggressively all four quarters if we want to improve next week.”

Nessa was happy with his team’s strong start. The Royals also refused to go away quietly, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter.

“We did have some success running the ball in the first quarter, which was nice to see,” Nessa said. “This game was a very hard fought game by both sides and both sides never gave up.”

Grover added touchdown runs of 57 and 17 yards in the second half. He also caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Cutler. Cutler also found Andrew Tschantz on a 13-yard scoring strike in the second half.

Grover ended up with 192 yards and four touchdowns rushing and he caught two balls for 51 yards and a score. Cutler completed 4 of 7 passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and added 29 yards rushing.

Tschantz had 19 yards rushing and 13 receiving, Parker Ryan made one grab for 14 yards, Kaleb Gray ran for 51 yards and Brandon Roberts ran for 25.

On defense Roberts made 11 tackles, including eight solo stops. Grover finished with seven tackles, Tschantz five, Cutler four and Ryan three.

Colo-NESCO will try to get back on the winning track this upcoming Friday against BGM (4-1 both overall and in the district). The game starts at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn.

HLV 66, Colo-NESCO 42

HLV 8 26 10 22 - 66

CN 12 0 6 24 - 42

Scoring

First quarter

CN - Andrew Grover 32 run (kick failed), 10:32.

CN - Grover 3 run (run failed), 2:33.

HLV - Marcus Kolesar 2 run (Kolesar pass from Ethan Kupka), 1:09.

Second quarter

HLV - Kolesar 12 run (run failed), 8:08.

HLV - Kupka 19 run (Kupka run), 5:10.

HLV - Kupka 44 run (pass failed), 2:21

HLV - Kaleb Sternhagen 18 pass from Kupka (pass failed), 0:28.

Third quarter

HLV - Kolesar 18 run (Sternhagen kick), 9:29.

HLV - Sternhagen 28 FG, 4:05.

CN - Grover 17 run (kick failed), 0:05.

Fourth quarter

HLV - Kolesar 47 run (Kupka run), 11:50.

CN - Grover 57 run (Andrew Tschantz pass from Kenny Cutler), 10:22.

HLV - Beau York 20 run (kick failed), 8:52.

CN - Tschantz 13 pass from Cutler (Grover run), 6:12.

CN - Grover 38 pass from Cutler (Grover run), 5:49.

HLV - Kolesar 50 run (York run), 5:18.

Team statistics HLV C-N

Rushes-yards 37-489 57-316

Passing 2-4-0 4-7-0

Passing yards 29 78

Total yards 518 394

Fumbles lost 1 0

Punts-average NA 5-31.8

Individual statistics

Rushing: HLV - Marcus Kolesar 18-278, Ethan Kupka 8-146, Beau York 10-65, Brayen Shaull 1-0. CN - Andrew Grover 24-192, Kaleb Gray 14-51, Kenny Cutler 11-29, Brandon Roberts 6-25, Andrew Tschantz 2-19.

Passing: HLV - Kupka 2-4-0-29. CN - Cutler 4-7-0-78.

Receiving: HLV - Kaleb Sternhagen 1-18, Kolesar 1-11. CN - Grover 2-51, Parker Ryan 1-14, Andrew Tschantz 1-13.

Tackles: CN - Roberts 11, Grover 7, Tschantz 5, Cutler 4, Ryan 3.

Fumble recoveries: CN - Roberts.