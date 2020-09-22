Cubs drop HOIC showdown with Norse: No. 8 Nevada falls at No. 11 Roland-Story

BONDURANT - The Nevada volleyball team didn’t find much success at the Johnson, Bishop and Bedier Invitational in Bondurant Saturday.

The Cubs, ranked eighth in 3A entering the day, went 1-4 to fall to 10-11 on the season.

Nevada’s one victory came in three sets over Winterset. The Cubs suffered a 21-17 loss in the first set, but rebounded strong with a 21-11 win the second then took the rally game by a 15-10 score.

Nevada fell to Atlantic and Bondurant-Farrar in three sets.

Against Atlantic the Cubs took a 21-15 loss in the first set, came back with a decisive 21-7 then dropped the rally game by a 15-11 margin. Nevada pulled off a 21-19 victory in the opening set against Bondurant-Farrar, but then suffered a 21-19 setback and another 15-11 loss in the rally game.

Knoxville swept Nevada by 23-21 and 21-18 scored. Cedar Rapids Kennedy dealt the Cubs 26-24 and 21-13 setbacks.

For the tournament Katelyn Kingsbury had 75 assists, 24 digs and six kills and Lily Goos came up with 30 digs, 22 kills and four aces. Sydney Mosinski added 27 kills and 11 blocks, Maddie Dunham 16 digs, 11 assists and five aces and Sheli Hazlitt 30 kills and four blocks.

Ellie Gray tacked on 39 digs and three aces. Erin Coogler had 20 digs and four aces.

STORY CITY - Nevada wasn’t in top form when it faced Roland-Story in a Heart of Iowa Conference showdown Sept. 17.

The Cubs, ranked eighth in Class 3A entering the match, struggled with their serve receive and never could muster enough consistency on offense to keep up with the No. 11 Norse. The Cubs were playing in just their second match since a Sept. 5 tournament at Mount Vernon and it showed.

They were swept by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-16 to put their chances of a HOIC three-peat in serious jeopardy.

“We’ve had almost two weeks off from playing tough competition and we didn’t respond well to it,” Nevada head coach Jonny Sneiderman said. “I take a lot of ownership in preparing them for that.”

Nevada led 21-20 in the first set following an Ashlyn Sporrer kill, but Roland-Story answered with a 5-0 run to end the set. Roland-Story kept that momentum going all through the second set, handing Nevada a lopsided 25-12 setback.

The Cubs also struggled to start the third set, falling behind 7-2 out of the gate. But they rallied to within 10-9 on a Katelyn Kingsbury ace.

Roland-Story answered back with an 8-2 run. Nevada got as close as 20-16 after a Sydney Mosinski kill and Norse error, but for the second time on the evening Roland-Story ended things on a 5-0 run to sew up the match.

Nevada was hurt by 14 Roland-Story aces, nine coming from Reagan Barkema. But Sneiderman said his team should be able to learn from its rusty outing and become a much stronger team by regionals, when the two teams could hook up again.

“There’s a lot to learn from tonight,” Sneiderman said. “That’s the fun part of coaching. Watching film, learning and seeing what we can do.”

Mosinski led Nevada with seven kills and five blocks. Kingsbury had 18 assists, nine digs and three kills and Maddie Dunham 13 digs, four kills, three assists and two blocks.

Erin Coogler had 11 digs, Ellie Gray eight and Reagan Davis seven for the Cubs. Sporrer and Shelbi Hazlitt finished with three kills apiece and Hannah Thomsen recorded four and added four digs.

The loss put Nevada at 9-7 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Roland-Story improved to 11-2 and 3-0 respectively.

Barkema led Roland-Story with nine kills, nine digs and four blocks. Madison Geise ended up with 20 assists, 12 digs and eight kills.

Reagan Schmitz had 18 digs, five kills and two blocks; Charlson 15 digs, Grady 10 digs, Megan Greenfield seven kills, two blocks and eight digs; Reagan Vogelaar two kills and Reagan Faber two aces for the Norse.