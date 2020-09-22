Cub boys place sixth at Humboldt: Meinecke takes sixth individually for Cub girls

HUMBOLDT - The Nevada girls produced one top-10 run and the Cub boys had three runners place in the top 20 at the Humboldt Invitational Monday.

Freshman Tori Meinecke took sixth out of 127 runners for the Cub girls. Luis Lopez came in 11th, Owen Freeman 12th and Rhett Harter 18th out of 145 runners for the Nevada boys in a large meet featuring 21 counted boys’ teams and 18 schools on the girls’ side.

Meinecke completed the 5-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 6.90 seconds. Iowa Falls-Alden’s Ellie Meyer won in 19:39.

The next-fastest Cub runner was Eleanor Elliott-Rude, who came in 28th in 23:47.30. Grace Cahill took 55th in 25:12.60, Bridget Cahill 64th in 25:57.70 and Natalie Barber 89th in 27;42.0.

Grace Heiden came in 95th at 28:04.20 and Hannah Fritz 112th in 29:23.70.

The Nevada girls ended up eighth with 225 points. Gilbert won with 87 and Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson was second with 93.

In the boys’ competition Nevada placed sixth with 190 points. Gilbert won with 90 and Humboldt was second with 102.

Luis Lopez stepped up to lead the Cub boys with an 11th-place time of 18:45.10. Owen Freeman was right behind in 12th place with an 18:47.10 showing and freshman Rhett Harter took 18th in 19:05.90.

Carter Holland came in 70th at 20:55.20 and Rowan Steele 79th in 21:11.90 to complete the scoring for the Cub boys. Nick Frideres was 22nd in 21:15.10 and Marcus Nelson 86th in 21:22.50.

Humboldt’s Quinton Orr was the boys’ individual champion in 16:22.30. His teammate Eric Wittrock was a distant second in 17:33.10.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Gilbert 87, 2. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson 93, 3. St. Edmond 125, 4. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 192, 5. Manson Northwest Webster 197, 6. Humboldt 204, 7. Algona 219, 8. Nevada 225, 9. Emmetsburg 227, 10. Iowa Falls-Alden 255, 11. Pocahontas Area 293, 12. West Bend-Mallard 306, 13. Fort Dodge 312, 14. Webster City 314, 15. West Hancock 357, 16. Boone 394, 17. Clear Lake 396, 18. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 422.

Boys: 1. Gilbert 90, 2. Humboldt 102, 3. Clear Lake 128, 4. St. Edmond 129, 5. Webster City 153, 6. Nevada 190, 7. Fort Dodge 272, 8. Algona 274, 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 296, 10. Eagle Grove 310, 11. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 312, 12. Boone 320, 13. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 322, 14. Bishop Garrigan 332, 15. Iowa Falls-Alden 340, 16. Manson Northwest Webster 342, 17. North Union 392, 18. Pocahontas Area 421, 19. Emmetsburg 461, 20. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson 505, West Hancock 625.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Nevada

Girls: 6. Tori Meinecke, 22:06.90; 28. Eleanor Elliott-Rude, 23:47.30; 55. Grace Cahill, 25:12.60; 64. Bridget Cahill, 25:57.70; 89. Natalie Barber, 27:42.0; 95. Grace Heiden, 28:04.20; 112. Hannah Fritz, 29:23.70.

Boys: 11. Luis Lopez, 18:45.10; 12. Owen Freeman, 18:47.10; 18. Rhett Harter, 19:05.90; 70. Carter Holland, 20:55.20; 79. Rowan Steele, 21:11.90; 82. Nick Friders, 21:15.10; 86. Marcus Nelson 21:22.50.