Royals suffer five-set loss to Bolts at home: C-N goes 0-3 at G-R tourney

REINBECK - The Colo-NESCO volleyball team suffered three losses at the Rebel Invitational in Reinbeck Saturday.

The Royals fell to GMG in three sets and were swept by Gladbrook-Reinbeck and AGWSR in falling to 1-13 on the season.

Colo-NESCO won a 21-19 battle in its first set with GMG, but lost the second in a competitive 21-18 affair. The Royals then dropped the rally game by a 15-12 decision.

Colo-NESCO was dealt 21-11 and 21-4 losses by Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Royals fell to AGWSR by 21-8 and 21-13 decisions.

For the tournament McKenzie Niemeyer and Jenna Hill each had 10 kills and Izabell Voelker 17 assists for Colo-NESCO. Niemeyer also had three digs and two aces, Hill nin digs, two aces and one block and Voelker four digs.

Shelby Perisho added three kills, Sophia Piziali three blocks and one kill and Rylee Handsaker one kill and block apiece Megan Hulshizer recorded seven digs and Molly Seyller had six digs and one ace.

COLO - Colo-NESCO dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Baxter in an Iowa Star Conference South Division match Sept. 15 at home.

The match was an exciting back-and-forth affair. The Royals won the first set by a 25-18 score, suffered a 25-21 setback in the second, took the third by a 25-19 margin then suffered a 25-19 loss to set up the rally game.

In the rally game Baxter kept enough momentum from the fourth set to hand Colo-NESCO a 15-11 defeat. The loss put the Royals at 1-10 on the season and 0-1 in the conference.

Colo-NESCO had 27 kills at 16.2-percent efficiency compared to Baxter’s 39 kills and 9.3-percent efficiency. The Royals had eight aces on 91 percent serving and Baxter finished with 11 aces on 93.5-percent accuracy.

Jenna Hill tallied 11 kills and digs apiece plus one ace and McKenzie Niemeyer stepped up with 10 kills, 12 digs and one block for the Royals. Izabell Voelker had 19 assists and three digs and aces apiece and Sophia Piziali two kills, one block and one ace.

Megan Hulshizer and Molly Seyller each had nine digs. Hulshizer also tallied two aces and Seyller had one.

Morgan Lytle chipped in one kill and block apiece for the Royals.

Sophie Meyer led Baxter with 18 kills and 10 digs. Allison Colyn dished out 38 assists for the Bolts.