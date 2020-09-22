Spartan girls overcome fatigue to win Trojan Invitational; South Hamilton boys place second

They had tired legs, but the Collins-Maxwell girls found a way to bring home a team championship at the Trojan Invitational on the Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center on Monday.

On Sunday, Spartan junior Alexis Houge, an all-state softball player, participated in four different softball games. Senior Morgan Day played soccer and Avery Fricke one-upped her by playing both soccer and basketball.

Day admitted she could feel the effects of her Sunday activity as she ran the Lincoln Valley course.

"Last year, I was a little faster, but I know why," Day said. "I came off a soccer game. I thought today was really good running weather, and I think had I not had my soccer game (yesterday) I would've been where I wanted to be."

Despite not being fully recuperated from their Sunday excursions, the Spartans ended up winning the meet. They did just enough to take down West Marshall, scoring 36 points to the Trojans’ 42.

"I think we ran good today," Houge said. "Not as fast as we wanted, but it's Monday and a lot of people are coming off stuff from yesterday. We ran really well for the circumstances.”

All Collin-Maxwell girls placed in top 15

The key to Collins-Maxwell’s win was depth.

West Marshall had two runners cross the finish line before any Spartan. The Trojans’ Emelia Hauser came in second and Lilly Buck third with respective 5-kilometer times of 22:08 and 23:01.

But all seven Collins-Maxwell runners placed in the top 15. West Marshall had one other top-10 runner — freshman Jadyn Bunting came in 10th — but only one other Trojan placed in the top 15.

"When we needed to catch people, we were there," Fricke said. "We sped up and we caught them and I think that's what matters.”

Houge, Day and Fricke all finished in the top 10 for the Spartans. Houge ran a 23:24 to place fifth, Day took seventh in 23:42 and Fricke finished ninth in 24:10.

Meyaurah Pratt and Erica Houge also scored points for Collins-Maxwell by placing 12th and 13th, respectively. Pratt ran a 24:31 and Houge a 24:50.

Karley Ruiz-Genovese and Ashlyn Davis were right behind the Spartan scoring pack. Ruiz-Genovese just missed the scoring cut with a 14th-place time of 24:52 and Davis ran a 24:55 to end up 15th.

Even with the win, the Spartan girls aren’t completely satisfied with how they ran Monday.

“We’re not necessarily quite where we want to be right now,” Houge said. “We haven’t had the times we had last year. But we’re definitely getting there.”

South Hamilton came in third in the girls' race with 84 points, and Colo-NESCO was fifth with 138 points. Paige Doolittle led the Hawk girls' with an 11th-place time of 24:29 and Callie Kohlwes paced the Royal girls after coming in 19th at 25:44.

Baxter’s Elie Tuhn won the girls’ individual title with ease, running a 21:36 to beat the rest of the field by 52 seconds.

West Marshall boys come in first, South Hamilton in second

The South Hamilton boys took second out of seven teams with 67 points. West Marshall won with 46 points.

“For Monday I think we did alright,” South Hamilton’s Ty Skartvedt said. “We need to do more hills and longer workouts.”

Skartvedt finished fourth individually with a time of 18:26. Greene County’s Luis Velasco also ran an 18:26 to edge out Skarvedt for third behind West Marshall’s Nicholas Thompson (18:12) and fellow Greene County runner Logan Woodruff (18:17).

“I feel like I didn’t run my best in this one,” Skartvedt. “Getting used to running out of the weekends and going straight to a meet right away is a little exhausting.”

Eli Potter finished in 20 minutes flat to place 12th for the Hawk boys. Landon Grove (20:08), Gage Koster (20:22) and Clay Willadsen (20:33) placed 15th, 16th and 20th respectively for the Hawk boys.

Collins-Maxwell’s Jacob Vanderwal and Ethan Haus took fifth and seventh in the boys’ race with respective times of 18:27 and 19:18. Colo-NESCO’s Jacob Reischauer came in sixth at 19:02.

As a team, Collins-Maxwell took third in the boys’ race with 78 points and Colo-NESCO was fifth with 100.