Cubs pummel Panthers, 57-7: Nevada stays unbeaten with homecoming win

NEVADA - Homecoming was a resounding success for the Nevada football team.

The Cubs easily remained undefeated with an overpowering 57-7 victory over Knoxville Friday at Cub Stadium.

The game was over by halftime. The Cubs built a 43-0 lead, scoring 29 points in the second quarter, allowing their JV to see extended action in the second half.

“We came out and controlled the line of scrimmage from start to finish,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “I thought our players executed at a high level the entire game. Our JV players came in and did a tremendous job as well.”

Nevada outgained Knoxville 385 to 147 in total yards, with most of Knoxville’s production coming after the game had been decided. The Cubs also went the entire game without a turnover in improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A District 7.

“I was proud of our focus the entire week,” Kleeman said. “Sometimes homecoming activities can be a bit distracting, but our players understood their job was to come out and execute on Friday night. We are playing good football right now, but we still have a lot to improve on.”

Nevada took turns punishing Knoxville on the ground and through the air.

Running back Caden Jones and receiver Caeden DaSilva alternated touchdowns all throughout the first half. Jones had scoring runs from one, five and six yards out and DaSilva caught Blake Bottorf touchdown passes of 10, 18 and 41 yards.

Jones ended up with 108 yards rushing and DaSilva made five grabs for 84 yards. Bottorf completed 7 of 8 passes for 118 yards, Seth Brown ran for 67 yards and a touchdown, Noah Mills ran for 40 yards and a score, Gavin Melohn picked up 37 yards rushing and Ayden Rhodes made two receptions for 34 yards.

On defense Rhodes tallied 5.5 tackles and an interception. Drew Robinson and Carson Rhodes each recovered a fumble, Melohn, James Edwards and Carson Ballard each picked up a sack and Cael Franzen finished with five tackles.

Kieren Nichols threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Mike Hudson in the fourth quarter and also had 39 yards rushing for Knoxville. Gavin Montalvo tacked on 41 yards rushing for the Panthers, who fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the district.

Nevada’s next contest is against North Polk (0-4, 0-2). The Comets might be winless, but they’ve faced a brutal schedule in No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, traditional power Pella (2-2), Carlisle (2-2) and Ballard (3-1).

“We have a big game at North Polk and will need a great week of preparation," Kleeman said.

The Cubs’ game against the Comets takes place this Friday at Comet Field in Alleman. It is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Nevada 57, Knoxville 7

K 0 0 0 7 - 7

N 14 29 7 7 - 57

Scoring

First quarter

N - Caden Jones 6 run (Ayden Rhodes kick).

N - Caeden DaSilva 10 pass from Blake Bottorf (Rhodes kick).

Second quarter

N - Jones 5 run (Jones run).

N - DaSilva 18 pass from Bottorf (Rhodes kick).

N - Jones 1 run (Rhodes kick)

N - DaSilva 41 pass from Bottorf (Rhodes kick).

Third quarter

N - Seth Brown 50 run (Aidan Freeman kick).

Fourth quarter

N - Noah Mills 23 run (Freeman kick).

K - Mike Hudson 29 pass from Kieren Nichols (Tyler Kearney kick).

Team statistics K N

Rushes-yards 29-118 38-267

Passing 1-8-1 7-8-0

Passing yards 29 118

Total yards 147 385

Fumbles lost 2 0

Punts-average 3-9.7 NA

Individual statistics

Rushing: K - Gavin Montalvo 5-41, Kieren Nichols 10-39, Kyle Davis 5-16, Grant Liston 3-10, Tristin DeJong 3-9, Keegan Cox 3-3. N - Caden Jones 16-108, Seth Brown 4-67, Noah Mills 6-40, Gavin Melohn 5-37, Ayden Rhodes 1-9, Cade Knop 6-6.

Passing: K - Nichols 1-8-1-29. N - Blake Bottorf 7-8-0-118.

Receiving: K - Mike Hudson 1-29. N - Caeden DaSilva 5-84, Rhodes 2-34.

Tackles: K - Hayden Lee 6, Dakota Ramsey 4.5, Logan Clark 4.5, Brady Pearson 3.5. N - Rhodes 5.5, Cael Franzen 5, Caleb Kooiker 4, Seth Brown 3.5, Myleek Wilkerson 3, James Edwards 3.

Sacks: N - Edwards, Melohn, Ethan Ballard.

Fumble recoveries: N - Drew Robinson, Carson Rhodes.

Interceptions: N - A. Rhodes.