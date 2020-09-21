Royals lose barnburner at Meskwaki: C-N suffers 32-27 setback

TAMA - The Colo-NESCO football team suffered a heartbreaking 32-27 8-man District 5 loss to Meskwaki Friday in Tama.

The Royals were riding a lot of momentum coming off a thrilling 34-30 comeback win over Collins-Maxwell. For three quarters on Friday it looked like they’d keep it going after taking a 27-20 lead over Meskwaki.

But the Royals went flat offensively in the fourth quarter and Meskwaki capitalized with two big touchdowns to steal a win away from Colo-NESCO.

“This game was a very hard fought game by both sides and both sides never gave up,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “I am really proud of the effort of our team. They played as hard as they could for four quarters and tried their best to follow the game plan we had set out.”

Andrew Grover had three short touchdown runs in the first half and Kenny Cutler added a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter to help the Royals maintain a seven-point lead going into the fourth.

In the final quarter Meskwaki quarterback Taurice Grant broke loose on a 52-yard scoring scamper with 9:25 left to pull his team within a point after the Colo-NESCO defense held strong on a 2-point attempt. The Warriors went ahead six minutes later when Larnell Velaque threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Evan Nelson.

The Royals were unable to counter the score in falling to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the district.

“Some highlights of the night were that we won the turnover battle, which usually has a better outcome than we had on Friday night and we also had over 250 yards of rushing,” Nessa said.

Colo-NESCO forced three turnovers and only committed one. The Royals ran for 251 yards, but Meskwaki outgained the Royals in total yards, 401-271.

Grover ran for 170 yards, Kaleb Gray ran for 35, Brandon Roberts picked up 24 and Cutler threw for 20 yards. Roberts and Parker Ryan each had one catch for 10 yards.

Ryan also came up with 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss on defense. Cutler had five tackles and an interception, Andrew Tschantz one interception, Jayce Woodle one fumble recovery, Roberts 7.5 tackles and Grover seven stops.

Meskwaki improved to 2-2 both overall and in the district. Grant tallied 162 yards passing and 81 rushing, Velaquez 59 receiving, 40 passing and 34 rushing and Daymon Rosenberger 78 yards and two touchdowns rushing for the Warriors.

Up next for Colo-NESCO is H-L-V (2-2, 2-1).

“Next week we will face another tough team in the HLV Warriors for homecoming,” Nessa said.

The Royals’ homecoming game starts at 7 p.m. this Friday in Colo.

Meskwaki 32, Colo-NESCO 27

CN 7 13 7 0 - 27

M 12 8 0 12 - 32

Scoring

First quarter

M - Dayvin Guevara 14 pass from Taurice Grant (pass failed), 7:09.

CN - Andrew Grover 3 run (Ephram Muntz kick).

M - Daymon Rosenberger 34 run (pass failed), 3:14.

Second quarter

CN - Grover 5 run (run failed), 11:57.

CN - Grover 5 run (Muntz kick), 1:25.

M - Rosenberger 18 run (Grant run), 0:31.

Third quarter

CN - Kenny Cutler 1 run (Muntz kick), 3:31.

Fourth quarter

M - Grant 52 run (run failed), 9:25.

M - Evan Nelson 40 pass from Larnell Velaquez (run failed), 3:14.

Team statistics C-N M

Rushes-yards 45-251 26-199

Passing 2-6-1 12-20-2

Passing yards 20 202

Total yards 271 401

Fumbles lost 0 1

Punts-average 1-45.0 NA

Individual statistics

Rushing: CN - Andrew Grover 20-170, Kaleb Gray 7-35, Brandon Roberts 7-24, Andrew Tschantz 2-15, Kenny Cutler 9-7. M - Taurice Grant 8-81, Daymon Rosenberger 10-78, Larnell Velaquez 7-34, Victor Balderas 1-6.

Passing: CN - Cutler 2-6-1-20. M - Grant 11-19-2-162, Velaquez 1-1-0-40.

Receiving: CN - Roberts 1-10, Parker Ryan 1-10. M - Evan Nelson 6-73, Velaquez 2-59, Dayvin Guevara 2-54, Rosenberger 2-16.

Tackles: CN - Roberts 7.5, Grover 7, Cutler 5, Tanner Ingle 4, Parker Ryan 3.5, Nathan Oler 3.5. M - Tiernan Wanatee 12.5, Nelson 9.5, Grant 8.5, Sage Keahna 8, Victor Balderas 7.

Sacks: CN - Ryan 1.5, Ingle 0.5. M - Wanatee, Keahna, Balderas, Diego Victor, Reimundo Balderas.

Fumble recoveries: CN - Jayce Woodle.

Interceptions: CN - Cutler, Tschantz. M - Velaquez.