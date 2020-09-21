Royal cross country teams come in fifth at State Center: Reischauer takes sixth for Royal boys

STATE CENTER - Jacob Reischauer continued his excellent senior season with a top-10 finish for the Colo-NESCO boys’ cross country team at the Trojan Invitational at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course Monday.

Reischauer placed sixth in the varsity boys’ race.

“I actually love this course - it seems really fast,” Reischauer said. “I beat my PR for the season I think, so I can’t complain.”

Reischauer ran a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, two seconds. He was 50 seconds off the winning time of 18:12 by West Marshall’s Nicholas Thompson.

“Next week I want to get under 19,” Reischauer said.

As a team Colo-NESCO came in fifth out of seven schools with 100 points. The Royals weren’t in top form as a unit, but they plan on regrouping for a strong final stretch of the regular season.

“We want to win conference,” Reischauer said. “That’s the goal.”

Ryan Wonders came in 17th at 20:26, Chevy Dunlap 22nd in 21 minutes flat, Ben Rouse 27th in 21:18 and Alex Rouse 28th in 21:30 to complete the Royal scoring. Drew Banks also ran and took 38th in 22:34.

Greene County won the boys’ team title with 46 points. South Hamilton was second with 67, Collins-Maxwell third with 78 and Grand View Christian finished just ahead of Colo-NESCO with 93 points.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO scored 138 points to come in fifth out of six teams. Collins-Maxwell won the girls’ title with 36 points, edging West Marshall by six points for first.

The Royal girls only ran five runners. Callie Kohlwes led the way with a 19th-place time of 25:44, Hannah Jamison took 27th in 26:50, Annabelle Nessa placed 33rd in 28:33, Katie Spalding clocked in at 29:25 to place 34th and Maia Lundquist finished 39th in 30:58.

Baxter’s Elie Tuhn easily won the girls’ race in 21:36. West Marshall’s Emila Houser was a distant second in 22:28.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Collins-Maxwell 36 points, 2. West Marshall 42, 3. South Hamilton 84, 4. Grand View Christian 92, 5. Colo-NESCO 138, 6. Greene County 153.

Boys: 1. Greene County 46, 2. South Hamilton 67, 3. Collins-Maxwell 78, 4. Grand View Christian 93, 5. Colo-NESCO 100, 6. West Marshall 133, 7. Ankeny Christian 156.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Collins-Maxwell

Girls: 19. Callie Kohlwes, 25:44; 27. Hannah Jamison, 26:50; 33. Annabelle Nessa, 28:33; 34. Katie Spalding, 29:25; 39. Maia Lundquist, 30:58.

Boys: 6. Jacob Reischauer 19:02; 17. Ryan Wonders, 20:26; 22. Chevy Dunlap, 21:00; 27. Ben Rouse, 21:18; 28. Alex Rouse, 21:30; 38. Drew Banks, 22:34

TAMA - The Colo-NESCO boys produced two top-30 runners at the South Tama Invitational Monday at the South Tama High School campus.

Jacob Reischauer came in 22nd out of 86 runners and Ryan Wonders was 27th in helping the Royal boys take ninth out of 12 teams after losing a tiebreaker with BCLUW.

Both Colo-NESCO and BCLUW scored 215 points, but BCLUW had the faster No. 6 runner.

Marion dominated the boys’ race with 23 points after producing four of the top six runners. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck was a distant second with 88.

Reischauer completed the course in 19 minutes, 55.9 seconds. Wonders ran a time of 20:15.2.

Chevy Dunlap took 54th 22:19.3, Ben Rouse 57th in 22:28.4 and Alex Rouse 61st in 22:43.8 to round out the scoring for the Royals.

Drew Banks finished 69th and Brad Thomas 70th with respective times of 24:00.9 and 24:22.7 as Colo-NESCO’s other varsity runners at the meet.

Marion’s Shane Erb and Jedidiah Osgood were the first two runners to cross the finish line in the boys’ race. Erb won in 17:06.1 and Osgood finished in 17:13.0.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO came in last out of nine teams with 225 points. The Royals were 16 points behind South Hardin’s eighth-place score.

Callie Kohlwes was the first Royal girl to complete the course, finishing in 26:42.4 to place 44th. Hannah Jamison came in 48th at 27:57.3, Katie Spalding 54th in 29:34.2, Maia Lundquist 58th in 30:04.0 and Annabelle Nessa 60th in 30:18.5 as the other runners to pick up points for the Royals.

Sarah Brinkman and Mea Skinner also ran varsity for Colo-NESCO. Brinkman took 67th in 33:38.2 and Skinner 69th in 38:55.5.

Marion’s Peyton Steffen and Maddison Prier went first and second in the girls’ race with respective times of 20:54.7 and 21:04.9. Dike-New Hartford won the girls’ team title with 53 points, Marion was second with 62 and Montezuma came in third with a score of 78.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Dike-New Hartford 53 points, 2. Marion 62, 3. Montezuma 78, 4. West Marshall 97, 5. South Tama 152, 6. East Marshall 162, 7. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 174, 8. South Hardin 209, 9. Colo-NESCO 225.

Boys: 1. Marion 23, 2. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, 3. East Marshall 104, 4. Dike-New Hartford 116, 5. South Tama 122, 6. South Hardin 137, 7. West Marshall 213, 8. BCLUW 215, 9. Colo-NESCO 215, 10. Montezuma 227, 11. GMG 346, 12. Baxter 365.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 44. Callie Kohlwes, 26:42.4; 48. Hannah Jamison, 27:57.3; 54. Katie Spalding, 29:34.2; 58. Maia Lundquist, 30:04.0; 60. Annabelle Nessa, 30:18.5; 67. Sarah Brinkman 33:38.2; 69. Mea Skinner, 38:55.5.

Boys: 22. Jacob Reischauer, 19:55.9; 27. Ryan Wonders, 20:15.2; 54. Chevy Dunlap, 22:19.3; 57. Ben Rouse, 22:28.4; 61. Alex Rouse, 22:43.8; 69. Drew Banks, 24:00.9; 70. Brad Thomas, 24:22.7.