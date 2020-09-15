Cub boys place fifth at Mike Carr Invite: Meinecke takes ninth for Nevada girls

HUXLEY - The Nevada boys turned in a top-five performance against a tough Class B field and Tori Meinecke placed in the top 10 individually for the Cub girls at the Mike Carr Invitational cross country meet Monday at the Ballard Golf and Country Club.

The Cub boys scored 128 points to beat Heart of Iowa Conference rival Roland-Story by 22 points for fifth out of 11 teams in Class B. Madrid, the top-ranked boys’ team in Class 1A, won a tiebreaker over a Solon team rated sixth in 3A to take first in the Class B team standings after both teams scored 43 points.

Atlantic came in third with 82 points and a Nodaway Valley team rated seventh in 1A took fourth with a score of 102.

“We’ve really been putting a lot (of work) in during the summer,” Nevada sophomore Owen Freeman said. “I can see that it’s really paying off so far for the whole team.”

Freeman was the top runner for the Cub boys at the meet. He used a strong final kick to produce a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 20.5 seconds, placing him15th out of 75 runners.

“I just really wanted to see how many (people) I could beat,” Freeman said. “I was really hauling in the second mile.”

Luis Perez and Rhett Harter also placed in the top 25 for Nevada. Perez took 22nd in 18:53.9 and Harter 23rd in 19:09.7.

Elliot Frideres came in 30th with a time of 19:55.3 and Carter Holland ran a 20:47.6 to place 38th as the other Cub runners to score points. Frank Engstrom took 49th in 21:55.4 and Lucas Mills 56th in 22:16.9 as the other varsity runners to compete for Nevada.

Madrid’s Jason Renze and Clay Pehl were the first two runners to cross the finish line in the Class B boys’ race. Renze won in 16:35.3 and Pehl finished in 16:36.8.

In the girls’ race Nevada scored 144 points to edge Nodaway Valley for sixth out of nine teams. Solon, the No. 7 team in 3A, won the girls’ title with 46 points and a Roland-Story squad ranked 12th in 2A took second with 69 points.

“We had five girls run their best course times for the Ballard meet and four of those set a new PR for the season,” Nevada head girls’ cross country coach Shawn Crain said. “Grace Cahill, Eleanor Elliott-Rude, and Tatum Hendricks continue to run strong for the varsity squad and set PRs.”

Tori Meinecke continued her outstanding freshman year at the head of the pack for the Cub girls. Meinecke followed up a fourth-place finish at the Dutch Invite in Pella Sept. 5 by placing ninth out of 69 runners at the Mike Carr Invite with a 5-kilometer time of 21:38.0.

“It was pretty hard because there were a bunch of hills and my legs were pretty sore today,” Meinecke said. “I thought I did pretty good.”

Elliott-Rude placed 27th in 23:57.8 and Cahill took 39th in 25:14.7. Allison Kruzich placed 40th in 25:17.4 and Hendricks 41st in 25:22.0 as the other runners to score for the Nevada girls.

Grace Heiden came in 54th at 27:31.0 and Briar Crain was 61st in 28:30.6 to round out the varsity competition for the Cubs.

Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR’s Ellie Meyer, the fifth-ranked runner in 3A, easily won the Class B girls’ individual title with a time of 19:31.9. Creston’s Braelyn Baker was a distant second in 20:28.9.

Final Class B team scores

Girls: 1. Solon 46 points, 2. Roland-Story 69, 3. Atlantic 84, 4. Creston 108, 5. IFA/AGWSR 137, 6. Nevada 144, 7. Nodaway Valley 147, 8. Madrid 198, 9. Woodward-Granger 252.

Boys: 1. *Madrid 43, 2. Solon 43, 3. Atlantic 82, 4. Nodaway Valley 102, 5. Nevada 128, 6. Roland-Story 150, 7. Eagle Grove 187, 8. IFA/AGWSR 226, 9. Creston 261, 10. Woodward-Granger 274, 11. Perry 298.

*Madrid won the tiebreaker with Solon because of a faster time from its sixth runner.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Nevada

Girls: 9. Tori Meinecke, 21:38.0; 27. Eleanor Elliott-Rude, 23:57.8; 39. Grace Cahill, 25:14.7; 40. Allison Kruzich, 25:17.4; 41. Tatum Hendricks, 25:22.0; 54. Grace Heiden, 27:31.0; 61. Briar Crain, 28:30.6.

Boys: 15. Owen Freeman, 18:20.5; 22. Luis Perez, 18:53.9; 23. Rhett Harter, 19:09.7; 30. Elliot Frideres, 19:55.3; 38. Carter Holland, 20:47.6; 49. Frank Engstrom, 21:55.4; 56. Lucas Mills, 22:16.9.