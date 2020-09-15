Nevada senior Ayden Rhodes is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Rhodes kicked a game-winning 17-yard field goal during the second overtime of the Nevada football team's 23-20 victory over Bondurant-Farrar in the Cubs' Class 3A District 7 opener Friday in Bondurant. Rhodes also threw a touchdown pass to Blake Bottorf and followed with the game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown and also made six tackles.