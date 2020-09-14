Cubs sweep Mustangs in HOIC opener: No. 8 Nevada gets eighth win in last 10 matches

MONROE - The Nevada volleyball team cruised past Prairie City-Monroe in its Heart of Iowa Conference opener Sept. 10.

The Cubs, ranked eighth in Class 3A, traveled to Monroe and swept the Mustangs by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-17 to pick up their eighth victory in 10 matches. The victory put Nevada at 9-6 on the season.

Nevada had 34 kills to PCM’s 24 with a 21.9-percent kill efficiency to the Mustangs’ 9.5 percent. The Cubs were 57 of 63 serving with seven aces compared to PCM’s 36 of 48 showing with just two aces.

The Cubs also had four blocks and PCM didn’t record a single block.

Sydney Mosinski had nine kills, Shelbi Hazlitt eight kills and three blocks and Hannah Thomsen seven kills and four digs for Nevada in the victory. Erin Coogler came up with nine digs and Ellie Gray nine in the back row, with Reagan Davis chipping in three and Aubrey Gibson two.

Setters Katelyn Kingsbury and Maddie Dunham both had great all-around matches again for Nevada.

Kingsbury finished with 18 assists, five kills and one dig. Dunham recorded 10 digs, nine assists and one block.

Mayzi Weig chipped in three kills and Ashlyn Sporrer and Emma Strottman one apiece. Strottman also had three digs and Sporrer one and Bridget Patterson tacked on two digs.

Gibson was 13 of 13 with three aces and Kingsbury 12 of 12 with three aces as the top servers for Nevada. Dunham was 6 of 6 with one ace and Coogler finished 14 of 15.

Jacki Vos led PCM with six kills and Celeste Wagaman added five for the Mustangs. Bella Stone handed out 18 assists and Chelsea Bird led PCM in the back row with eight digs.