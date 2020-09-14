Nevada rallies past B-F in double overtime, 23-20: Cubs stay perfect at 3-0

BONDURANT - Nevada came through when it mattered most against Bondurant-Farrar in its Class 3A District 7 football opener Friday.

The Cubs rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to stun the Bluejays in double overtime, 23-20.

"We made a lot of mental mistakes in the game, but it is also a sign of a good team when you can find a way to win the game when not playing your best football. Our kids showed a tremendous amount of grit after a rough first half. I was really proud of how they stayed the course.”

Nevada was down 20-7 at the half after Collison threw two touchdown passes and Ryan Snider added a short touchdown run for Bondurant-Farrar. Nevada’s lone score in the first half came on a big play in the second quarter when Blake Bottorf found Cooper Bovee on a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Both defenses stepped up to start the second half. Neither team was able to get on the board in the third quarter.

But in the fourth quarter the Nevada offense started to click and the Cub defense continued dominating to turn the tide.

Bottorf and Ayden Rhodes connected with each other for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime. Bottorf found Rhodes on a 4-yard touchdown pass to make the score 20-13 and then they switched roles, with Rhodes connecting with Bottorf on a 5-yard scoring strike.

Rhodes made the extra point after the second touchdown to make the score 20-20 with four minutes left. The Cub defense held the rest of the way to force the game into overtime.

In the first extra session the Caeden DaSilva came up with a huge interception on Bondurant-Farrar’s drive. But the Bluejays turned around and picked off Bottorf to force the game into a second overtime.

In the second overtime Nevada had to settle for a field-goal attempt on the opening possession. Rhodes put the ball through the uprights from 17 yards out to give Nevada its first lead.

Bondurant-Farrar then took its possession attempting to either force another overtime with a field goal or win the game with a touchdown. Neither outcome happened, though, as Jones picked off Bluejay quarterback Colby Collison to end the game and keep Nevada undefeated at 3-0.

“By the fourth quarter we were able to make some big plays that swung the momentum in our favor,” Kleeman said. “The best way to sum up the game is that our kids played hard. When you play hard, good things tend to happen."

Nevada was dominant defensively after the first half. The Cubs only gave up 243 yards for the game and they forced four turnovers.

"I have to give recognition to Coach Cary Thompson and Coach Brook Thompson,” Kleeman said. “They put together a great defensive game plan and made necessary adjustments throughout the game. They put our kids in a position to be successful and our defense continues to improve each week."

Caleb Kooiker had 10 tackles, Jones 9.5 stops plus one interception and fumble recovery apiece, Rhodes six stops with one interception and Seth Brown five tackles and a fumble recovery for Nevada. Grant Higgins added six tackles and two sacks and Cael Franzen six tackles and one sack.

On offense Nevada overcame three turnovers with 415 yards. The Cubs had good balance with 236 yards passing and 179 rushing.

Bottorf completed 13 of 27 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions apiece and he added 18 yards rushing to go along with his one touchdown reception. In addition to his touchdown pass to Bottorf, Rhodes also caught four passes for 89 yards and a score.

Bovee finished with two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown and Caeden DaSilva had four grabs for 26 yards.

Despite not finding the end zone for the first time this season after rushing for 11 touchdowns over Nevada’s first two games, Jones turned in another great game at running back. He ran the ball 25 times for 145 yards and also caught three passes for 48 yards.

Bondurant-Farrar fell to 1-2 on the season. Collison threw for 83 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions apiece and added 20 yards rushing, Titus Cram ran for 64 yards, Snider had 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Ben Trulson and Lain Wilson each caught a touchdown pass for the Bluejays.

Braden Miller had 9.5 tackles and one sack and interception apiece, Titus Cram tallied 5.5 stops plus a fumble recovery and Wilson also picked off a pass for Bondurant-Farrar on defense.

Nevada’s next contest is against Knoxville (1-2) this Friday at Cub Stadium in Nevada. It is the Cubs’ homecoming game and it will start at 7:30 p.m.

Nevada 23, Bondurant-Farrar 20 (2 OT)

N 0 7 0 13 0 3 - 23

BF 7 13 0 0 0 0 - 20

Scoring

First quarter

BF - Lain Wilson 13 pass from Colby Collison (Oskar White kick).

Second quarter

BF - Ben Trulson 9 pass from Meyer (kick failed).

N - Cooper Bovee 55 pass from Blake Bottorf (Ayden Rhodes kick).

BF - Ryan Snider 3 run (White kick).

Fourth quarter

N - Rhodes 4 pass from Bottorf (kick failed).

N - Bottorf 5 pass from Rhodes (Rhodes kick).

OT

N - Rhodes 17 FG.

Team statistics N B-F

Rushes-yards 37-179 42-160

Passing 14-28-2 9-15-2

Passing yards 236 83

Total yards 415 243

Fumbles lost 1 2

Punts-average 3-38.0 7-37.1

Individual statistics

Rushing: N - Caden Jones 25-145, Blake Bottorf 9-18, Ayden Rhodes 2-8, Gavin Melohn 1-8. BF - Titus Cram 3-64, Ryan Snider 15-46, Colby Collison 9-20, Porter Smith 10-18, Lain Wilson 4-13, Cade Eichmeyer 1-(-1).

Passing: N - Bottorf 13-27-2-231, Rhodes 1-1-0-5. BF - Collison 9-15-2-83.

Receiving: N - Rhodes 4-89, Cooper Bovee 2-68, Jones 3-48, Caeden DaSilva 4-26, Bottorf 1-5. BF - Eichmeyer 3-28, Trulson 2-20, Oskar White 2-16, Wilson 1-13, Nolan Meyer 1-6.

Tackles: N - Caleb Kooiker 10, Jones 9.5, Rhodes 6, Cael Franzen 6, Grant Higgins 6. BF - Braden Miller 9.5, Jacob Gibney 7.5, Snider 6, Cram 5.5, Brock Turner 5.5.

Sacks: N - Higgins 2, Franzen. BF - Snider 2, Miller, Gibney.

Fumble recoveries: N - Jones, Seth Brown. BF - Cram.

Interceptions: N - Jones, DaSilva. BF - Wilson, Miller.