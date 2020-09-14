Royal boys finish a close third at Colfax: C-N girls place sixth

COLFAX - The Colo-NESCO boys’ cross country team just missed out on its second meet victory of the season with a close third-place showing at the Tigerhawk Invitational in Maxwell Sept. 10.

Running in cold and rainy conditions the Royal boys scored 68 points to finish just eight points behind Collins-Maxwell’s winning score of 60. Colfax-Mingo was second in the eight-team field with 64 points.

“This was another tough race with good competition,” Colo-NESCO head coach Tony Stalzer said. “Our top five medaled, so I was pleased with that.”

Jacob Reischauer was the first Royal to cross the finish line. He ran a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 42.51 seconds to place eighth.

Ryan Wonders also placed in the top 10. Wonders came in 10th with a time of 19:54.77.

Chevy Dunlap took 13th in 20:10.17, Ben Rouse 15th in 20:24.19 and Alex Rouse 22nd in 21:18.04 to complete the scoring for the Royal boys. Drew Banks and Brad Thomas also ran varsity, placing 31st and 35th with respective times of 22:20.40 and 22:50.48.

Collins-Maxwell’s Kyle Vanderwal and Ethan Haus went first and second individually in the boys’ race with respective times of 19:00.89 and 19:05.84.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO scored 139 points to place sixth out of eighth scores. Collins-Maxwell also won the girls’ title with 43 points and Twin Cedars and BGM were close behind with scores of 58 and 59 respectively.

“The girls keep working hard,” Stalzer said. “We keep trying to get better every race.”

Callie Kohlwes ran the fastest 5-kilometer time for the Royal girls. Kohlwes placed 21st in 25:34.53.

Hannah Jamison came in 29th at 26:27.61 and Katie Spalding 30th in 26:33.22 for the Colo-NESCO girls. Anna Belle Nessa took 39th in 28:11.42 and Maia Lundquist 44th in 29:11.43 as the other runners to earn points for the Royals.

Sarah Brinkman came in 48th at 30:14.68 and Mea Skinner 60th in 36:07.23 as the other varsity runners for the Royal girls.

Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin was the girls’ individual champion with a time of 20:55.92. Baxter’s Elie Tuhn finished second in 21:34.03.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Collins-Maxwell 43 points, 2. Twin Cedars 58, 3. BGM 59, 4. Grand View Christian 109, 5. Iowa Valley 132, 6. Colo-NESCO 139, 7. Saydel 158, 8. Colfax-Mingo 187.

Boys: 1. Collins-Maxwell 60, 2. Colfax-Mingo 64, 3. Colo-NESCO 68, 4. Grand View Christian 70, 5. Saydel 120, 6. Clarke 123, 7. Woodward Academy 177, 8. Baxter 194.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 21. Callie Kohlwes, 25:34.53; 29. Hannah Jamison, 26:27.61; 30. Katie Spalding, 26:33.22; 39. Annabelle Nessa, 28:11.42; 44. Maia Lundquist, 29:11.43; 48. Sarah Brinkman, 30:14.68; 60. Mea Skinner, 36:07.23.

Boys: 8. Jacob Reischauer, 19:42.51; 10. Ryan Wonders, 19:54.77; 13. Chevy Dunlap, 20:10.17; 15. Ben Rouse, 20:24.19; 22. Alex Rouse, 21:18.04; 31. Drew Banks, 22:20.4; 35. Brad Thomas, 22:50.48.