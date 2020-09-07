No. 7 Cubs top two ranked teams at Mount Vernon: Nevada goes 7-2 during week

MOUNT VERNON - The Nevada volleyball team finished a busy week with a 3-1 showing at the Mount Vernon Invitational Saturday.

Playing in their second tournament in three days, the Cubs defeated Beckman Catholic (15-21, 21-17, 16-14) and Ottumwa (14-21, 21-13, 15-11) in competitive three-set battles and swept North Cedar (21-8, 21-13). Beckman Catholic is ranked second in Class 2A and Ottumwa 11th in 5A.

Nevada, the seventh-ranked team in 3A, suffered its only loss at the hands of a Dike-New Hartford team rated third in 2A by scores of 21-7 and 21-18. The Cubs concluded the tournament with an 8-6 overall record.

Katelyn Kingsbury had 25 assists, 22 digs, nine kills and one ace and Maddie Dunham 38 assists, 11 digs, seven kills and four aces for Nevada during the tournament. Sydney Mosinski was the Cubs’ top weapon at the net, finishing with 22 kills and five blocks.

Hannah Thomsen stepped up with 18 kills, 11 digs and two blocks from the right side and she was also 23 of 23 serving. Shelbi Hazlitt added 12 kills and six blocks and Emma Strottman five kills and four blocks.

Erin Coogler led Nevada defensively in the back row with 39 digs and she was also 39 of 41 serving with six aces. Ellie Gray recorded 29 digs and she was a perfect 33 of 33 serving with three aces.

Reagan Davis chipped in seven digs and Aubrey Gibson had three. Gibson was also 13 of 15 serving and Bridget Patterson was successful in her only serving attempt.

ADEL - Nevada turned in an impressive showing at the Tiger Invitational Sept. 3, going 4-1 during the tournament.

The Cubs, ranked seventh in Class 3A, swept Adel-Desoto-Minburn (21-10, 21-10), Norwalk (21-18, 21-19), Woodward-Granger (21-15, 21-17) and Atlantic (21-3, 21-15) during the tournament. Their only loss was a Gilbert team ranked 10th in 4A in three sets (23-21, 14-21, 13-15), putting their record on the season at 5-5.

Sydney Mosinski had a big day at the net for Nevada. Mosinski recorded 33 kills and nine blocks over the five matches.

Setters Maddie Dunham and Katelyn Kingsbury both were tremendous all around throughout the tournament for the Cubs.

Dunham finished with 47 assists, 22 digs and five kills and she was 50 of 55 serving with eight aces. Kingsbury recorded 37 assists, 15 kills and 14 digs and she was a perfect 35 of 35 serving with two aces.

Right-side hitter Hannah Thomsen tallied 27 kills, seven digs, two blocks and two aces during the tournament. Shelbi Hazlitt had 10 blocks and eight kills, Ashlyn Sporrer one block and three digs and Mayzi Weig and Madison McGaffin one block apiece.

In the back row Erin Coogler finished with 46 digs and four assists and she went 43 of 48 serving with five aces. Ellie Gray tallied 22 digs and was 21 of 22 serving with four aces, freshman Reagan Davis recorded six digs and Aubrey Gibson and Bridget Patterson two digs and one ace apiece.