Cubs crush Norse: Jones runs for six touchdowns in 63-6 rout

STORY CITY - The Nevada football team enforced its will upon Roland-Story all game long in a 63-6 victory over the Norsemen Friday.

The Cubs jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter. By halftime that advantage had swelled to 49-0, enabling Nevada to coast the rest of the way and improve to 2-0 on the season.

"We came out and executed very well from start to finish in the game,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “Our goal was to try and establish the running game early and find matchups in the pass game. We were able to control the line of scrimmage, which allowed us to rush the ball effectively and control their run game.”

Caden Jones scored all four Nevada touchdowns in the first quarter. He finished the game with 219 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Nevada ran for 335 yards as a team and totaled 525 yards of offense.

Quarterback Blake Bottorf completed 8 of 9 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown and added 48 yards and a score on the ground. Caeden DaSilva had five catches for 130 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.

Drew Robinson also ran for a touchdown and James Edwards had 31 yards rushing. Seth Brown tacked on 16 yards and Gavin Melohn 14 on the ground and Ayden Rhodes made one catch for 34 yards.

On defense Nevada limited Roland-Story to just 102 yards of offense. Nearly half of that production came on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Luke Patton to Kale Lande in the fourth quarter well after the outcome had been decided.

Caleb Kooiker made five tackles and Jones, Rhodes and Jacob Mumm three apiece. Jones also had a sack, Grant Higgins recovered a fumble and Brown intercepted a pass.

Roland-Story fell to 0-2. Patton completed 2 of 11 passes for 48 yards, Lande made the one 46-yard scoring grab and Zach Twedt picked up 29 yards rushing for the Norsemen.

Up next for Nevada is another road game against Bondurant-Farrar (1-1).

“We look forward to a big test this week against Bondurant-Farrar," Kleeman said.

The Cubs’ game against Bondurant-Farrar will take place at 7:30 p.m. this upcoming Friday in Bondurant.

Nevada 63, Roland-Story 6

N 28 21 7 7 - 63

RS 0 0 0 6 - 6

Scoring

First quarter

N - Caden Jones 1 run (Ayden Rhodes kick), 6:53.

N - Jones 40 run (Jones run), 5:07.

N - Jones 48 run (Rhodes kick), 3:11.

N - Jones 4 run (kick failed), 0:26.

Second quarter

N - Blake Bottorf 11 run (Rhodes kick), 10:45.

N - Jones 4 run (Rhodes kick), 5:09.

N - Jones 36 run (Rhodes kick), 0:19.

Third quarter

N - Caeden DaSilva 49 pass from Bottorf (Rhodes kick), 6:58.

Fourth quarter

N - Drew Robinson 5 run (Aidan Freeman kick), 9:11.

RS - Kale Lande 46 pass from Luke Patton (pass failed), 0:26.

Team statistics N R-S

First downs 18 2

Rushes-yards 41-335 19-54

Passing 8-9-0 2-11-1

Passing yards 190 48

Total yards 525 102

Fumbles lost 0 1

Punts-average 1-17.0 7-24.3

Penalties-yards 5-62 5-25

Individual statistics

Rushing: N - Caden Jones 22-219, Blake Bottorf 5-48, James Edwards 5-31, Seth Brown 3-16, Gavin Melohn 2-14, Drew Robinson 1-5, Noah Mills 1-4, Cade Knop 2-(-2). RS - Zach Twedt 8-29, Caden Sporleder 4-13, Logan Lykins 1-6, Adam McIlrath 1-4, Christopher Colwell 1-4, Luke Patton 4-(-2).

Passing: N - Bottorf 8-9-0-190. RS - Patton 2-11-1-48.

Receiving: N - Caeden DaSilva 5-130, Ayden Rhodes 1-34, Jones 1-14, Cooper Bovee 1-12. RS - Kale Lande 1-46, Twedt 1-2.

Tackles: N - Caleb Kooiker 5, Rhodes 3, Jones 3, Jacob Mumm 3, Cael Franzen 2.5. RS - Noah Bell 5.5, McIlrath 5, Jackson Sterle 4.5, Logan Schnurr 3.5, Lande 3.

Sacks: N - Jones.

Fumble recoveries: N - Grant Higgins.

Interceptions: N - Brown.