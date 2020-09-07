Royals trounce Trojans, 49-8: Grover runs for four touchdowns in win

THORNBURG - The Colo-NESCO football team dominated nearly every phase of the game against Tri-County in a 49-8 victory over the Trojans Friday.

The Royals used big plays through the air and on the ground to build a 35-0 lead at the half. Their defense was in control the entire game - keeping Tri-County off the board until there were just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“We are very proud of how well our team rebounded from a rough Week 1 game,” Colo-NESCO head football coach Josh Nessa said. “We made way less mistakes offensively and were much more aggressive on defense.”

The victory evened Colo-NESCO’s record at 1-1. The Royals outgained the Trojans in total yards, 332-222, and didn’t commit a turnover.

“As a team defensively we had ten tackles for a loss,” Nessa said. “Offensively we moved the ball well with over 330 yards of offense and were 3 of 3 passing with three touchdowns.”

Andrew Grover had touchdown runs of 54, seven and 35 yards for Colo-NESCO in the first half. Kenny Cutler also found Andrew Tschantz on touchdown passes of 28 and 22 yards.

In the second half Grover added a 23-yard scoring run and Spencer Hansen hooked up with Tanner Halverson for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Grover ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns, Cutler was 2 of 2 passing for 50 yards and two scores and he added 17 yards rushing and Tschantz made the two scoring grabs for 50 yards. Brandon Roberts also ran for 20 yards for the Royals.

Parker Ryan had a huge night defensively for Colo-NESCO. He racked up 10.5 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Grover and Roberts both made seven stops with Grover also assisting on a sack, and Jacye Woodle chipped in five tackles.

Tr-County fell to 0-2. Dylan Icenbice ran for 139 yards and Eli Molyneux ran for 45 yards and a touchdown and also completed 2 of 7 passes for 19 yards for the Trojans.

Up next for Colo-NESCO is a home game against Collins-Maxwell (2-0). The Royals dropped an exciting 52-43 battle to the Spartans last year in Maxwell.

“We are looking forward to facing Collins-Maxwell,” Nessa said. “This has become a great rivalry in all sports for us, not just football. It was a great matchup last year.”

The Royals and Spartans will kickoff at 7 p.m. this Friday in Colo.

Colo-NESCO 49, Twin Cedars 8

CN 21 14 7 7 - 49

TC 0 0 0 8 - 8

Scoring

First quarter

CN - Andrew Tschantz 28 pass from Kenny Cutler (Ephram Muntz kick), 10:24.

CN - Andrew Grover 54 run (Muntz kick), 6:14.

CN - Grover 7 run (Muntz kick), 4:33.

Second quarter

CN - Tschantz 22 pass from Cutler (Muntz kick), 10:26.

CN - Grover 35 run (Muntz kick), 3:02.

Third quarter

CN - Grover 23 run (Muntz kick), 6:57.

Fourth quarter

TC - Eli Molyneux 15 run (Dylan Icenbice run), 3:11.

CN - Tanner Halverson 28 pass from Spencer Hansen (Muntz kick), 1:03.

Team statistics C-N TC

Rushes-yards 26-254 46-203

Passing 3-3-0 2-7-0

Passing yards 78 19

Total yards 332 222

Fumbles lost 0 1

Punts-average 1-42.0 1-38.0

Individual statistics

Rushing: CN - Andrew Grover 11-175, Brandon Roberts 4-20, Kenny Cutler 1-17, Kaleb Gray 4-15, Asher Grover 2-11, Trenton Beard 2-8, Spencer Hansen 1-5, Andrew Tschantz 1-3. TC - Dylan Icenbice 27-139, Eli Molyneux 13-45, Dayton Pace 6-19.

Passing: CN - Cutler 2-2-0-50, Hansen 1-1-0-28. TC - Molyneux 2-7-0-19.

Receiving: CN - Tschantz 2-50, Tanner Halverson 1-28. TC - Pace 1-18, David Gillam 1-1.

Tackles: CN - Parker Ryan 10.5, Grover 7, Roberts 7, Jayce Woodle 5, Cutler 4, Tanner Ingle 4. TC - Molyneux 9.5, Pace 3, Icenbice 3.

Sacks: CN - Ryan 2.5, Grover 0.5.

Fumble recoveries: CN - Grover.