Royal boys win Spartan Earlybird Invite: Kohlwes takes eighth for C-N girls at Madrid Invite

MADRID - The Colo-NESCO boys’ cross country team came in third and the girls took fifth at the Madrid Invitational Sept. 3.

The Royal boys scored 87 points to easily beat Perry by 34 points for the third spot out of six teams. Madrid won the team title with 23 points and Ogden was second with a score of 43.

Jacob Reishcauer and Ryan Wonders placed just outside the top 10 for the Royal boys by coming in 11th and 12th respectively. Reischauer ran a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds and Wonders finished in 19:21.

Chevy Dunlap just missed placing in the top 20 with a 21st-place time of 20:56. Ben Rouse took 22nd in 21:06 and Alex Rouse turned in the final scored time for Colo-NESCO with a 24th-place showing of 21:14.

Drew Banks placed 25th in 21:17 and Brad Thomas 32nd in 22:34 as the other varsity runners for the Royals.

Madrid senior Clay Pehl dominated the event individually with a winning time of 16:06. Ogden’s Stephen Flynn was a distant second in 17:10.

In the girls’ competition Colo-NESCO scored 90 points to finish behind Ogden (72 points) and Perry (75) in the fight for a top-three finish. Madrid also won the girls’ race with 36 points and Woodward-Granger was second with a score of 68.

Callie Kohlwes placed in the top 10 individually for the Colo-NESCO girls. Kohlwes took eighth in 24:58.

Katie Spalding and Hannah Jamison both finished in the top 20 for the Royal girls. They both ran a 27:44 to place 19th and 20th respectively.

Annabelle Nessa just missed a top-20 showing with a 21st-place time of 28:02. Maia Lundquist took 23rd in 28:33 as the final runner to earn points for the Royal girls.

Sarah Brinkman clocked in at 31:15 to place 28th and Mea Skinner took 33rd in 42:04 for the Royals.

Perry’s Jaylene Karolus won the girls’ race individually in 21:51. Madrid’s Emily White was second in 23:07.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Madrid 36 points, 2. Woodward-Granger 68, 3. Ogden 72, 4. Perry 75, 5. Colo-NESCO 90.

Boys: 1. Madrid 23, 2. Ogden 43, 3. Colo-NESCO 87, 4. Perry 121, 5. Woodward-Granger 134, 6. Woodward Academy 135.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO.

Girls: 8. Callie Kohlwes, 24:58; 19. Katie Spalding, 27:44; 20. Hannah Jamison, 27:44; 21. Annabelle Nessa, 28:02; 23. Maia Lundquist, 28:33; 28. Sarah Brinkman, 31:15; 33. Mea Skinner, 42:04.

Boys: 11. Jacob Reischauer, 19:10; 12. Ryan Wonders, 19:21; 21. Chevy Dunlap, 20:56; 22. Ben Rouse, 21:06; 24. Alex Rouse, 21:14; 25. Drew Banks, 21:17; 32. Brad Thomas, 22:34.

MAXWELL - The 2020 high school cross country season could not have opened any better for the Colo-NESCO boys’ team.

The Royal boys brought home a team championship at their first meet - the Spartan Earlybird Invitational - Aug. 31 at the Center Grove Orchard near Maxwell.

“The boys ran a very good race,” Colo-NESCO head coach Tony Stalzer said. “This group of guys have been working hard to get better all the time. Their work paid off tonight. I think a win is going to give us the motivation to keep getting better.”

Colo-NESCO won a tight battle for first with Grandview Christian and Collins-Maxwell. The Royals scored 48 points, Grandview Christian took second with 51 and Collins-Maxwell was right behind with 52 points.

Jacob Reischauer was the first Royal to cross the finish line. He completed the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 26.4 seconds to place second overall.

“It was a surprise,” Reischauer said. “It felt very unnatural at the start. It probably was a laxed summer and we didn’t have a lot of running experience so I thought it was going to be bad. If I hadn’t had three years under my belt I probably wouldn’t have done as well. I’m just proud I did my best.”

Fellow seniors Ryan Wonders and Chevy Dunlap also placed in the top 10 for Colo-NESCO. Wonders ran a 20:10.5 to place seventh and Dunlap came in ninth at 20:41.1.

Ben and Alex Rouse helped put Colo-NESCO over the top. Ben took 13th in 21:26.0 and Alex 17th in 22:22.17.

Drew Banks finished just outside the Royal scoring cut with an 18th-place time of 22:30.1. Brad Thomas took 29th in 24:39.1.

“When I was a freshman it wasn’t much of a team and now it’s a pretty good one,” Reischauer said. “It’s pretty cool.”

The Colo-NESCO girls came in fourth out of five teams with 99 points. Collins-Maxwell won the girls’ title with 26 points, BGM was second with 42 and Grandview Christian took third with a score of 74.

“I was happy with the way our girls ran,” Stalzer said. “It was a good first meet for us. We are going to keep getting better throughout the season.”

Callie Kohlwes ran the fastest 5-kilometer time for the girls at 26:38.0 to place 15th. Hannah Jamison came in 23rd at 28:46.1, Katie Spalding 24th in 28:52.8, Annabelle Nessa 30th in 30:00.2 and Maia Lundquist 35th in 32:54.7 as the other runners to score for the Royal girls.

Sarah Brinkman and Mea Skinner also ran varsity for the Colo-NESCO girls. Brinkman took 39th in 37:05.8 and Skinner 42nd in 38:56.3.

Baxter’s Elie Tuhn was the girls’ individual champion. Tuhn completed the course in 22:03.5.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Collins-Maxwell 26 points, 2. BGM 42, 3. Grandview Christian 74, 4. Colo-NESCO 99, 5. Colfax-Mingo 124.

Boys: 1. Colo-NESCO 48 points, 2. Grandview Christian 51, 3. Collins-Maxwell 52, 4. Colfax-Mingo 69, 5. GMG 130.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 15. Callie Kohlwes, 26:38.0; 23. Hannah Jamison, 28:46.1; 24. Katie Spalding 28:52.8; 30. Annabelle Nessa, 30:00.2; 35. Maia Lundquist, 32:54.7; 39. Sarah Brinkman, 37:05.8; 42. Mea Skinner, 38:56.3.

Boys: 2. Jacob Reischauer, 19:26.4; 7. Ryan Wonders, 20:10.5; 9. Chevy Dunlap, 20:41.1; 13. Ben Rouse, 21:26.0; 17. Alex Rouse, 22:22.7; 18. Drew Banks, 22:30.1; 29. Brad Thomas, 24:39.1.