Three Woodward-Granger baseball stars earn All-State honors

Andrew Brown - Reporter

It may not have ended in a state tournament run, but the 2020 campaign for the Woodward-Granger High School baseball team did end the season with three of their own earning All-State honors.

Residing in Class 2A, one Hawk earned first-team honors while the remaining two baseball stars earned second-team All-State consideration. The lone individual who walked away with a first-team selection was senior Reese Jamison.

Along with breaking several school records, Jamison became the fourth Hawk in school baseball history to claim back-to-back All-State honors. He also became just the 15th player in program history to earn All-State consideration at all. No one in Class 2A was better than Jamison in total hit production as the senior struck a class-best 37 hits including 25 singles, the fourth-best mark across the 2A field. Jamison had such a knack for getting on base that he ended up ranking second in the class with 52 total bases earned, second only behind Forest City phenom Reese Moore (57). Jamison also tied for third in 2A with 10 doubles on the season, making 12 total extra-base hits on the year, also a top-10 mark within the class field.

The two second-team All-State honorees for the Hawks were pitching phenom Alex Bice and offensive powerhouse Bryce Achenbach. On the mound, Bice was as efficient as they come, totaling 32 strikeouts in 30 innings of work. While holding opponents to a mere .170 batting average, the senior allowed just five earned runs which tied for second-fewest among Class 2A pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched. Just 24 hits total came under Bice’s watch and the senior ended up tossing a combined ERA of merely 1.15. For his efforts, Bice ended up with three wins and even one save out of the shortened 2020 campaign.

As for Achenbach, his strong season at the plate concluded with a .323 batting average with a whole lot to back that number up. The senior poked across 10 RBI for the season and did so with the help of 21 total hits. En route to collecting 25 total bases, Achenbach made his way onto the base paths any way he could. Whether it was the hits, getting hit by a pitch (four times), or drawing 17 walks (tied for 14th in the state), Achenbach could be counted on to get on base. The senior ended his 2020 campaign with an on-base mark of .483 and helped to highlight what head coach Eric Evans spoke about regarding the senior class.

“This senior class is very special,” Evans said. “Not only are they talented but they have helped to create such a great atmosphere here at Woodward-Granger. Always positive and always ready to play no matter what.”

In total, the Hawks graduated 11 seniors from the 2020 roster.