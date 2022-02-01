Nevada FFA holds annual Community Winter Dinner

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Special to the Journal
Nevada FFA members serve meals at the community winter dinner. Shown are, front to back, Lily Henderson, Kaine Albright, Isabelle Nelson, Chloe Peterson, Mady Gibson, Paige Handsaker, Josie Kelly, Alexis Muschick and Alexis Bartmess.

Twenty-six Nevada High School FFA members served over 285 dinners in Gates Hall and delivered 37 full plated winter dinners on Sunday, Jan. 23.

It was the 12th annual Nevada FFA Community Winter Dinner, where community residents are served dinners, and meals are delivered to those citizens that do not travel out of their home or limit their travel. 

Nevada FFA Community Winter Dinner volunteers were (front row, left to right) William Carsrud, Kaine Albright, Lily Frideres, Savannah Vary, Lily Henderson, (second row) Kent Sponseller, Alexa Bartmess, Makaya Spaid, Ella Toot, McKinley Spaid, Josie Kelly, Keegan Mather, (third row) Gunner Dunahoo, Alexis Muschick, Galaxie Cable, Isabelle Nelson, Madeline Gibson, (back row) Karter Beving, Drew Robinson, Nick Olson, Chloe Peterson, Paige Handsaker, Addison Anderson, (not pictured) Abigail French, Hunter Barfels and Kevin Cooper, Nevada FFA advisor.

The meals consisted of baked turkey, pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing and corn. Beverages included chilled lemonade and coffee. Also for dessert, students prepared cakes, brownies, cookies, dessert breads, cupcakes, pie and assorted pastry items. 

Adult volunteers included Chris Lloyd and Crystal Quade. 

Nevada FFA member William Carsrud delivers a meal to Sandra Howard of Nevada. “The meal was just wonderful, really appreciate this,” Howard said.

Three groups of students delivered meals with vehicles. There was no admission fee or solicitation from patrons for the dinner, however, several people insisted on donating, including Mike and Patsy Ackerman.

"This is an activity that so many people enjoy, and the FFA members really like volunteering for the annual event!” said Ella Toot, winter dinner co-chairperson. 

Nevada FFA members deliver a meal to Shirley Pilgrim of Nevada. Pictured are (left to right) Ella Toot, McKinley Spaid, Pilgrim, Addison Anderson and Makayla Spaid.

Midwest Pack catered the main course of turkey, potatoes, gravy and dressing. The Deb & Jeff Hanson Foundation provided pork loins at no charge, and $250 for groceries.  Nevada FFA members prepared the desserts and lemonade.   