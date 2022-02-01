Nevada FFA holds annual Community Winter Dinner

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Twenty-six Nevada High School FFA members served over 285 dinners in Gates Hall and delivered 37 full plated winter dinners on Sunday, Jan. 23.

It was the 12th annual Nevada FFA Community Winter Dinner, where community residents are served dinners, and meals are delivered to those citizens that do not travel out of their home or limit their travel.

The meals consisted of baked turkey, pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing and corn. Beverages included chilled lemonade and coffee. Also for dessert, students prepared cakes, brownies, cookies, dessert breads, cupcakes, pie and assorted pastry items.

Adult volunteers included Chris Lloyd and Crystal Quade.

Three groups of students delivered meals with vehicles. There was no admission fee or solicitation from patrons for the dinner, however, several people insisted on donating, including Mike and Patsy Ackerman.

"This is an activity that so many people enjoy, and the FFA members really like volunteering for the annual event!” said Ella Toot, winter dinner co-chairperson.

Midwest Pack catered the main course of turkey, potatoes, gravy and dressing. The Deb & Jeff Hanson Foundation provided pork loins at no charge, and $250 for groceries. Nevada FFA members prepared the desserts and lemonade.