Nevada Rotary Club revisits major events of the 1970s in celebrating its centennial

The Nevada Rotary Club continued its historical review on Dec. 1 by revisiting the 1970s. Club President Emmi Miller and Rotarians Michelle and Steve Cassabaum brought to life the major events of the decade, along with the actions of the local club.

The stage was set for a turbulent decade with the complicated end to the Vietnam War, the impeachment of President Nixon, the gas crisis, terrorism and shifting cultural norms. In spite of the changing world, the local club carried on with fundraisers and support for local youth and the community. A major undertaking was the restoration of the Nevada log cabin, Nevada’s oldest standing building, built by early settler George Child. This effort became part of the Nevada Bicentennial Celebration of 1976.

This decade also saw an increased support for the youth of Nevada. The Club helped fund student council projects, renovations at the high school, and “senior night” programs. At the conclusion of the annual county 4-H fair, a Rotary Achievement award was presented to a youth participant. Embracing their global focus, Nevada actively hosted and sent out students as part of the International Rotary Youth Exchange. Fifty years later, the club continues its involvement with the schools and the exchange program.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Nevada and its ongoing commitment to local involvement, global service and fellowship, visit www.nevadarotary.org.