Nevada FFA attends National FFA Convention

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Eleven Nevada High School FFA members attended the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis Oct. 27-30.

The students traveled to Indianapolis by charter bus joined by students and advisors from five other High School FFA chapters.

The students attended convention sessions in Lucas Stadium, participated in the ag career show, and also went on tours around Indianapolis.

Tours included the capacious, family owned South Side Landfill where innovative practices are implemented for processing of refuse and demolition materials.

Students also traveled to a fish farm where two million fish are produced annually for the goldfish and koi markets.

Samantha Black received her American FFA degree on Saturday, and was joined by family members and friends for the prestigious award.