Local Rotary Club reviews upheaval of the 1960s in celebrating its centennial

As Nevada Rotary continues to review its 100-year history, the club learned about the upheaval of the 1960s. On Nov. 4, former club president Don Hale, portrayed by Nevada Rotarian Rich Parker, provided context for this complicated decade.

The ‘60s brought an air of hope and optimism with prosperity at home, the spread of democracy and space travel. Martin Luther King called for equality for all, and a hippie culture preached peace and love. A counter-culture revolution changed societal norms of clothing, drugs, sexuality, and music. It was also a time of turbulence with the Vietnam War, civil rights protestors, boycotts and political assassinations.

While we do not know the content of personal conversations among the Rotarians, club programs show that the group continued to invest in and serve the community. One speaker applauded Rotary for working for better understanding between farm and city; noting that farms must now be seen as big business. The group sought to develop international friendship through programs with students from Iowa State. Other programs shared about community developments at Oak Park Academy, extension planning, transportation and the new courthouse.

Both locally and globally, Rotary continues to support international friendship and understanding. The Nevada Club has a strong history of supporting International Youth Exchange, friendship exchanges, and participating in a collaborative humanitarian project in Xicotepec, Mexico.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Nevada and its ongoing commitment to local involvement, global service, and fellowship, visit www.nevadarotary.org.