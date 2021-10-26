Nevada Rotary Club of the 1950s reflected cultural changes of the decade

Contributed news from Nevada Rotary

Celebrating its centennial year, the Nevada Rotary Club recently explored what it was like to be a member in the 1950s.

On Oct. 6, club secretary Glen Reedholm, portrayed by Nevada Rotarian Robb Schmidt, shared the diversity of activities that reflected the cultural shift of the decade. Programs centered around youth, values and building a good life for families. At the same time, the club learned about the development of new community assets, including a swimming pool, a hospital and outdoor recreational space. Beyond Nevada-specific topics, club members heard also about the cold war, mental health challenges, voting rights, flu epidemics and a new vaccine for polio.

As the club approaches its 100th anniversary, these mid-century topics remain strangely current. In recent years, Nevada Rotary has supported community projects including an aquatic center, a replacement hospital, and most recently, the Nevada Fieldhouse at SCORE park. On the global front, this club has consistently contributed to the Rotary International campaign to eradicate polio.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Nevada and its ongoing commitment to local involvement, global service, and fellowship, visit www.nevadarotary.org.