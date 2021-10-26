Cooper runs Des Moines Marathon

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, ran the Des Moines IMT Marathon on Oct. 17. Cooper started running and training in October of 2020, and he also completed a half-marathon in June. The 26.2-mile Des Moines marathon started in downtown Des Moines, then headed west of downtown on Ingersoll, into some of neighborhood west of downtown, and then north through Drake, eventually back south through Water Works Park, Gray’s Lake, and the finish line was in the Court Avenue district.