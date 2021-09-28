After more than 100 years, the World Outlook Club disbands

Contributed news

Special to the Journal

It is with a sad heart, that the World Outlook Club of Colo – after 107 years of existence – has decided to disband due to declining membership.

The last active members were Claudia Fisher, Joyce French, Patty Geer, Ardell Henry, Becky Jordan, Ellen Riese and Sheryl Voyna. The longest active member was Ellen Riese with 44 years of membership.

On May 18,1914, a group of ladies met at the home of Mrs. Anna Niland to form the World Outlook Club. The purpose of the club was to promote friendship and unity within the club and to render service to those in need not only within the Colo community but also county and statewide.

The club sponsored many projects during its existence. During World War I, clothing drives were held for overseas relief. The club also made Russian relief bundles, did Red Cross work, aided with the polio project, helped with tuberculosis skin tests that were given to school children and adults;, and donated Christmas boxes to local families in need.

The World Outlook Club supported the Colo Library, Colo Fire Department, Food Bank, Boy and Girl Scouts, and Woodard State Hospital. Members organized the United Charities Drive and the Colo-NESCO Memorial Scholarship Fund and others too numerous to mention. Many a bake sale was held to fund these projects.

The F. C. and A. club graciously consented to sponsor the United Charities Drive as well as the Colo-NESCO Scholarship Fund. The World Outlook Club thanks them for this.

"We want to thank the community and all those the have given us their support through these many years," World Outlook Club members said.