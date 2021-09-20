Nevada High School students discover cover crops

Contributed news from Nevada High School
Special to the Journal
Nevada High School students pictured next to Hagie high clearance machine with Montag seeding unit, front kneeling left to right, Jack Herridge, Hope Wilson, Cayden Hunter, standing, Kyle Jensen, Kaidon Williams, Wrigley Isleb, Daniel Lindemann, Marcus Nelsen, Ally Anderson, Kennedy Long, Cassidi Bartmess, Savannah Vary, Elizabeth Thomas, Claudia Edmonds, Hope Wilson, not pictured, Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.

Nevada High School horticulture and plant science students participated in a cover crop seeding application on Sept. 10 southwest of Nevada. 

Rye seed was delivered by air flow from a Montag seeding unit mounted on a Hagie high clearance applicator. Instead of spraying nozzles on the boom, seed tube drops were spaced out across the 120-foot bar. 

Nevada High School horticulture and plant science student Hope Wilson examines the rye seed which is being seeded directly into standing corn.

The rye will germinate and provide cover for the soil, absorb soil nutrients, and provide a carbon sink for carbon dioxide. 

The cover crop seed costs are paid for from grant funds financed by Pepsico Corporation and disbursed through Practical Farmers of Iowa in cooperation with Heartland Cooperative. 

The landowner-farmer has been no-tilling for 16 years and plans to plant soybeans in spring of 2022. Van Wall Equipment was on hand also to explain the process.  

Hagie high clearance tractor applying the rye seed with a Montag seeding unit and a 120-foot boom fitted with drop tubes for seed delivery. The Hagie features all wheel steer to minimize crop damage.