Nevada High School students discover cover crops

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Nevada High School horticulture and plant science students participated in a cover crop seeding application on Sept. 10 southwest of Nevada.

Rye seed was delivered by air flow from a Montag seeding unit mounted on a Hagie high clearance applicator. Instead of spraying nozzles on the boom, seed tube drops were spaced out across the 120-foot bar.

The rye will germinate and provide cover for the soil, absorb soil nutrients, and provide a carbon sink for carbon dioxide.

The cover crop seed costs are paid for from grant funds financed by Pepsico Corporation and disbursed through Practical Farmers of Iowa in cooperation with Heartland Cooperative.

The landowner-farmer has been no-tilling for 16 years and plans to plant soybeans in spring of 2022. Van Wall Equipment was on hand also to explain the process.