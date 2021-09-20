Nevada FFA members harvest soybeans

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Nevada FFA harvested 1,019 bushels of soybeans from its 19 acres of fields on Saturday and Sunday.

This harvest averaged between 52 and 53 bushels per acre. Moisture levels were around 11 to 12%, with a test weight of 55 and 56.

Steve and Jim Owen provided the harvesting with their John Deere 9670 combine. The Owens also provided a semi trailer to haul the soybeans to KEY Cooperative in Nevada.

The accelerator feeder plugged from heavy green foxtail grasses and water hemp, and a sawzall was used to cut the vegetation from the machine internally. The overload caused a drive belt to wear out, which was replaced.

One of the fields is leased from the Iowa DOT, but the lease has been terminated due to construction beginning in 2022. A six acre field is provided to Nevada FFA by Heartland Cooperative at no charge.

On Monday, students in class checked on soybean prices and were pleased to realize their FFA chapter now has a current asset value of $12,380 on warehouse receipt at KEY Cooperative.

After the cost of inputs, the profit for the chapter is around $8,000. The chapter will use the profits for membership dues, FFA jackets, National FFA convention and recently purchased educational materials.