Jensen family donates $2,300 to Nevada FFA

Contributed news from Nevada High School

Special to the Journal

Family members of the late Sally Jensen donated $2,300 to the Nevada FFA on Sept. 9.

Five years ago, the Jensen family donated $4,000 from the Ivan Jensen memorial fund.

In addition, the family is planning to sponsor an annual scholarship for a Nevada High School graduate pursuing a career in agriculture or a career technical area that supports agriculture.

Ivan and Sally Jensen were lifelong farmers and residents of the Nevada community. Sally once mentioned how both she and Ivan enjoyed reading the local newspapers and about all the activities the of the ag students and FFA members.